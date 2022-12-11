Three questions: Jets prove again their defense is a bad matchup for Bills

Here’s some big-picture analysis of the Bills’ 20-12, rain-soaked victory over the New York Jets:

Why is the Jets’ defense a bad matchup for the Bills’ offense?

It’s apparent the Jets’ defense is well-built to face the Bills for a couple of key reasons.

First, New York can get a decent amount of pressure against the Bills’ offensive line with four men. That means the Jets can mix zone-coverage looks with seven men in coverage. That helps keep Josh Allen from getting a lot of easy completions. New York has two outstanding outside cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. So the best place to attack them through the air is the middle of the field. But the Bills didn’t have enough success hitting their middle-of-the-field receivers. This is a matchup in which a more effective slot receiver than Isaiah McKenzie would be helpful.

The other key element is the Bills have trouble running the ball against the Jets’ defensive front with their running backs. If a defense is covering the outside of the field well, the offense needs to get something done on the ground to avoid falling into third-and-long situations over and over.

The Bills’ backs gained just 39 yards on 12 carries in the first meeting in New York. The running backs went just 12 for 45 on Sunday. And that was with Jets superstar Quinnen Williams sitting out most of the game.

The Bills probably need an upgrade (or better play) on at least one position on the offensive line to better match up with the Jets. Adding to the roster to face the Jets going forward is something the Bills must consider in the offseason.

How worried should fans be about the Bills’ offense entering the showdown with wide-open Miami in six days?

Not overly worried. It’s a completely different matchup against the Dolphins. That’s not to say it will be easy against Miami, which has added star edge rusher Bradley Chubb since the first meeting.

But there should be more easy completions against the Dolphins than against the Jets (when the Bills barely could find any). The Jets’ defense entered Sunday ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed, fifth in yards per rush allowed and third against the pass.

Miami entered Sunday at 17th in yards allowed, 12th in yards per rush allowed and 22nd in passing yards allowed. The Bills put up 497 yards on them in the Week 3 loss, despite blazing heat and a slew of injuries.

Still, we’d like to see the Bills scheme up a little more for Allen in the play-action passing game and maybe keep threatening the defense with some bootlegs. A late bootleg for Dawson Knox on first down on the Bills’ final drive should have been an easy completion, but Knox dropped it.

Does this four-sack performance by the Bills show they can weather the loss of Von Miller?

It was encouraging. It was great to see Greg Rousseau dominate the Jets’ right tackles. It was great to see Ed Oliver make an impact again. Both Shaq Lawson and A.J. Epenesa produced.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Next week is a huge test. Can the Bills’ defense contain a great passing offense without Miller? And by contain, we mean hold them to 27 points or fewer. Some Bills fans might scoff at characterizing the Miami offense as great, with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. But the receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the most devastating speed combination the NFL has seen in a long time.

Here’s another way to look at Miller’s absence: The Bills were not counting on him for the regular season anyway; he was brought in to be the closer in the playoffs. Yet, Bills fans still had realistic hopes the team could hold onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC without him. If the Bills win the No. 1 seed, that means they need only to win two games at home in January to get to the Super Bowl. Most Bills fans would have taken that proposition (even without Miller) before the season. First things first: Beat Miami.