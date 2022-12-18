Three questions: Instant classic snow-globe win over Dolphins ranks near top of McDermott era

Here are three questions on our mind in the wake of the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 victory against the Miami Dolphins Saturday night:

Where does this win rank in the Sean McDermott era?

Let’s call it one of the four biggest regular-season wins of the past six seasons. It was an instant classic, up there with the AFC East-clinching win over the Miami Dolphins in the 1990 season, which came with Frank Reich quarterbacking in the second last game of the season.

Actually, from a drama standpoint, it’s up there with the Jim Kelly-Dan Marino "Shootout in the Snow" in the 1990 playoffs, won by the Bills, 44-34. But that game is on another level because it was a post-season victory.

“Great atmosphere, great environment here in Orchard Park, a little bit of snow in the fourth quarter to add to it,” McDermott said. “It was a typical Buffalo signature right there. I thought it obviously was a great drive to go win it, well executed.”

The other biggest regular-season wins in the McDermott era are the two wins at Kansas City, 24-20 this season and 38-20 last season, along with the AFC East-deciding win at New England last season, by a 33-21 score. Lump this one in a basket with those three. The other biggest wins, just below those four, are the final-seconds win over the Rams in 2020 (35-32), the Thanksgiving thumping of Dallas in 2019 and the playoff-drought-breaking win at Miami to close the 2017 regular season.

What does this game say about the Dolphins and their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa?

The Dolphins are a threat to any team in the AFC due to the lethal receiving combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Those two strike fear into every defensive coordinator in the league.

At 8-6, Miami still is in decent shape to make the playoffs. The Dolphins’ remaining games are: home against Green Bay, at New England and home vs. the New York Jets. That finale could be for a playoff spot. The guess here is Miami finishes ahead of the Jets.

“That’s a pretty good football team and who knows if we’ll see them again,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I have a feeling that we will.”

Tagovailoa doesn’t get big respect from Bills fans because he does not have the arm strength and athleticism of Allen and Patrick Mahomes. He’s a good quarterback. Is he good enough to win multiple playoff games and is he durable enough to stay healthy over the long haul? Maybe not. But Miami has no choice but to stick with him for the foreseeable future.

What happened to the Bills' run defense?

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, that's what. Those two are so fast and explosive it impacts every play from every spot on the field.

Miami played most of the game with two running backs on the field or two tight ends on the field. Bigger personnel. The Bills had to stay in their nickel defense because they had to protect deep against the two speed demons. The one time Jordan Poyer got caught creeping forward, Waddle went deep for a 67-yard touchdown pass. Miami ran well against "light defensive boxes." The Bills also did not tackle well enough. That's an issue.

"I thought the defense found a way in the second half," McDermott said. "They were having success running the ball, really throughout the game. The defense made some key stops."

The Dolphins ran for 188 yards on 25 carries, a whopping average of 7.5 yards per carry. Miami had 126 rushing yards in the first half, led by 108 yards on 11 carries from Raheem Mostert.