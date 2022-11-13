Three Questions: Call it the most painful regular-season loss of the Sean McDermott era

Three questions on our mind after Sunday’s all-time meltdown against Minnesota at Highmark Stadium:

Q: Where does this loss leave the Bills in the AFC?

It has become one of the most overworked cliches in sports, but it’s still apropos to channel former Indianapolis coach Jim Mora and say, “Playoffs? Don't talk about playoffs?! You kidding me? Playoffs?”

The Bills remain in OK playoff shape at 6-3. There now are five teams ahead of them in the AFC, including both Miami (7-3) and the New York Jets (6-3), by virtue of a tie-breaker.

But the watch for home-field advantage over Kansas City is over until further notice. The Bills have just suffered two bad losses to good teams. They need to win one game. Next week’s home game vs. Cleveland looms as close to a must win. It’s an overstatement now to call the Bills the favorite in the AFC East division. There are three straight division games coming up – at New England Dec. 1, home vs. the Jets Dec. 11 and home vs. Miami Dec. 17 or 18.

How legitimate are the Bills as a contender for the AFC title? The jury is way out until after that three-game division stretch.

“This is life in the NFL, unfortunately, and it's gonna be a hard one to go to bed tonight with,” said coach Sean McDermott. “That's why they put us in these positions, right?”

Q: What is wrong with Josh Allen?

A: He’s pressing. He’s forcing the issue too much. He’s forcing passes when he doesn’t need to do it. He’s killing the team with turnovers.

The campaign for Allen to win NFL most valuable player award is realistically over. Sure, if the Bills run the table the last eight games, he could work his way back into the conversation. But call it over.

Allen leads the entire NFL in interceptions. He has 10. He had nine the entire 2019 season and 10 the entire 2020 season.

The coaches need to get Allen back to making the easy plays. If the Bills need Allen to be Superman every other week, then they’re not really good enough to contend for the AFC title.

Q: Where does this loss rank in the McDermott era?

A: Obviously, it’s not as bad as any playoff loss. But call it the worst regular-season loss – the most painful – of the McDermott era.

There were a couple of blowouts in the middle of the 2017 season, but that Bills team wasn’t a true contender. There are two losses that rival this one. One is the loss at Arizona in the 2020 season on the “Hail Murray” pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds left. The other is the 9-6 loss to Jacksonville last year.

The loss to the Jaguars was a stinker, and the Bills played poorly from start to finish. But Buffalo never led that game in the second half. The Arizona loss came on a remarkable effort by two Cardinals on one play. Arizona "stole" it.

This was worse because the Bills had the game won. They had the ball and the lead with 49 seconds left. It was pure self-destruction. Ouch.