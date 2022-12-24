Three questions: Bills' victory over Bears sets up huge stakes for game against Bengals

Here are three questions on our mind after the Bills clinched another AFC East title with a victory in Chicago:

Since the Bills took care of business in Chicago, lay out what’s at stake next Monday at Cincinnati?

It’s like a playoff game at Cincinnati, except the season isn’t over for the loser. There will be a big swing in AFC title odds depending on the outcome.

A win over the Bengals makes the Bills the overwhelming favorite to earn the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs. The Bills still probably would need to beat New England at home in the regular season finale. Earn the No. 1 seed, and the Bills “only” need to win two games at home to claim the AFC crown.

If the Bills lose to Cincinnati, they are staring at the prospect of a brutally tough road to the Super Bowl. There’s a fair chance they would have to beat Miami again at home in the wild-card round, then go on the road and win at Cincinnati and at Kansas City. Obviously, there are other possible scenarios besides a Dolphins-Bengals-Chiefs road. But that’s a three-game Bataan Death March that the Bills would love to avoid.

Of course, the No. 1 seed is a guarantee of nothing. Cincinnati beat No. 1 seeded Tennessee last year and then went to Kansas City and beat the Chiefs in the AFC final. Still, the alternative to the No. 1 seed this year, given the power teams in the conference, is not pleasant.

After all the talk of the run defense’s struggles against Miami, what went right against the Bears?

The past two weeks were almost two opposite challenges for the Bills’ defense. Against Miami, the first priority is not getting killed on long pass plays by the fastest wide-receiver duo in football. You have to devote more people to stopping the pass than stopping the run vs. Miami.

Against Chicago, the priority was containing the most dynamic running quarterback in the league while worrying a whole lot less about his passing. The Bears entered the game 32nd in the league in passing yards.

Credit the Bills’ defenders with discipline. The defensive ends kept Fields in the pocket with containment pass rushes. They didn’t get too far upfield to allow him wide-open scramble lanes off tackle.

“I think we had to get a feel for what they were trying to do to us early,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “We probably expected a little more zone read, quarterback keeper, quarterback power-type runs. But they kept coming back to some of the same runs and after that first drive we settled down. We were able to make some plays on the run game and force them into some situations they didn’t want to be in. ... I think you saw some of the runs he’s had last week and the previous weeks. It was being able to contain him and force him to run lateral, because he is an electric runner when he’s able to get downhill.”

Can the Bills ride the rushing success into Cincinnati and into the playoffs?

The Bills are a passing offense, and they are going to be at their best when they can rely on the pass. However, who knows what the weather will be like in January? The wind chill of 12 below in Chicago was not conducive to passing. Let’s not overreact to the fact Josh Allen completed only 15 passes and Stefon Diggs caught only two. Gabe Davis lost a fumble. It’s surprising both teams didn’t lose more fumbles.

The rushing success is something to build upon. James Cook’s speed is something opposing defenses will have to respect and prepare to contain. And give the Bills some credit for gaining 254 yards on the ground without one of their top two offensive lineman, center Mitch Morse.

Last week, the NFC’s best team, Philadelphia, got 20 first downs, 421 yards and 25 points on the Bears. The Bills got 20 first downs, 426 yards and 35 points. A win is a win.

Nevertheless, the Bears’ defense is weak, ranked 27th vs. the run.

Cincinnati’s defense entered this week ranked eighth against the run.

Some promising news for the Bills’ offense: The long-range weather forecast for Cincinnati next Monday calls for 59 degrees and rain.