Three questions: Bills' defensive front ends with whimper vs. Bengals' banged up O-line

Here are three questions on our mind after the Bills' season ended Sunday in a 27-10 playoff loss to Cincinnati:

What does it say that the Bills could not exploit the Bengals’ banged-up offensive line?

The Bills have invested a tremendous amount in their defensive line and don’t have enough to show for it. No doubt, the loss of Von Miller to a season-ending knee injury was a killer.

But the Bills still have a lot of prime draft picks on the defensive line, which collectively did not do nearly enough in this season-ending loss.

Greg Rousseau had an excellent second season, with eight sacks. It’s hard to knock him. But the Bills needed more in this game from defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham. Oliver wasn’t bad this year, but he wasn’t dominant enough Sunday. The Bills needed better from him against Cordell Volson and backup Max Scharping. Meanwhile, Epenesa and Basham, former second-round picks, haven’t shown enough pass rush. Epenesa had 6.5 sacks this year, but he has not yet shown he’s a quality No. 3 edge rusher.

The Baltimore Ravens did a better job of putting pressure on Burrow in last week’s wild-card round. The Ravens’ big, physical defensive front caused more problems. They blitzed only five times and got four sacks. The Bills obviously missed injured DaQuan Jones, who had an outstanding season, in a game in which they needed to stop the run with light boxes. It’s disappointing they missed him as much as they did.

Why did the Bills’ offense have to work so hard to score a measly 10 points?

It was a subject of discussion the past three months. In the end it can be concluded: The offense was a little too reliant on Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs to win the Super Bowl.

It would have been nice if offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could have dialed up some more easy completions for Josh Allen. Clearly, the Bills’ plan to attack the Bengals wasn’t good enough. But a bigger problem was the Bengals did not fear the Bills’ receivers, other than Diggs.

The Bengals were able to blitz a lot more than the Bills. They rushed slot cornerbacks. They sent safeties. They were not burned by No. 2 wideout Gabe Davis and slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie. In retrospect, it was an ominous sign that the Bills had to sign Cole Beasley on Dec. 13. McKenzie, who caught 42 passes, was not nearly enough of a security-blanket target for Allen. Davis had 48 catches, tied for 52nd among NFL wideouts. Davis’ 835 yards was 30th, pretty good for a No. 2 receiver. Maybe Davis would be fine if there were a higher-end slot receiver to target. But there wasn’t this season.

What was surprising about the Bills’ offensive futility?

It was not a shock that the Bengals held Diggs to four catches for 35 yards. The Bengals ranked sixth in the NFL in defending No. 1 wide receivers this season. However, they were 23rd overall in passing yards allowed. They gave up a lot to the rest of opponents’ receiving weapons.

It’s also a surprise Allen did not do more damage with his legs. He had eight rushes for 26 yards. Not counting short-yardage QB keepers, Allen had just two designed runs for 6 yards and four scrambles for 17 yards.

The Bengals managed to speed up Allen in the pocket while also staying disciplined in pass rush lanes and not allowing scrambling gaps. Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley ran for 54 yards on them last week.

“They definitely had a plan, bringing a lot of nickel pressure, a lot of star (strong safety) and safety pressure,” said guard Ryan Bates. “Dion (Dawkins) is trying to keep contain. There was bull rush, a lot of outside rush, not a lot of inside moves. They tried to collapse the pocket on him, bring a lot of pressure, which they did. It’s just a matter of being on the same page and picking up the pressure.”