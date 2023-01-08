Three questions: Bills catch a playoff break if Tua Tagovailoa doesn't return

Here are three questions on our mind after the Bills finished the regular season 13-3 with a victory over New England:

In the end, how did the battle for playoff spots in the AFC break down for the Bills?

The Bills have a tough road to the Super Bowl because they’re very likely going to have to go through both Cincinnati and Kansas City to get there. Are they up to that task? We have a couple weeks to debate it.

First things first: They have what might be a very tough wild-card meeting with Miami. Or it might be an easier-than-expected third meeting with the Dolphins. Will Tua Tagovailoa come back from a concussion and play next week? There’s a lot of speculation among Miami media he will not. If that’s the case, the Bills have no complaints. If Tagovailoa plays, that game shapes up as an epic battle. Remember, it took a Superman effort by Josh Allen for the Bills to beat the Dolphins, 32-29, on Dec. 17.

If the Bills had lost to New England, they would be facing Baltimore in the wild-card round. That would be just as tough a matchup as Miami – if Lamar Jackson returns from a month-long absence for the Ravens. Bills fans should be rooting for Jackson to return and to lead the Ravens to an upset in Cincinnati next weekend. Bills fans rather would see Baltimore than Cincinnati on divisional-round weekend.

What is the biggest worry heading into the Miami game?

There’s a lot to worry about, starting with the possible return of Tagovailoa from concussion protocol. His presence would make the Dolphins an extremely dangerous No. 7 seed.

But the ease with which New England quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball against the Bills’ defense is a bit ominous for the Bills’ playoff run. The Patriots entered the game ranked 21st in the NFL in passing yards.

Yes, the Bills' secondary is hurting. Losing safety Damar Hamlin is a problem. He played reasonably well in coverage in place of Micah Hyde this season. His replacement Sunday was veteran Dean Marlowe, who doesn’t have Hamlin’s range. The Bills could let young Cam Lewis play safety against the Dolphins, but he’s undersized and inexperienced.

Meanwhile, star safety Jordan Poyer is gutting it out on a sore knee, playing with a torn lateral meniscus. The cornerback position opposite Tre White has yet to round into a strength. Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam continue to rotate. Elam was beaten for a 26-yard touchdown by DeVante Parker in the fourth quarter. Here come Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Who deserves an unsung hero recognition after this win?

There’s a lot of them during a week in which the Bills overcame the traumatic injury to Hamlin.

Give General Manager Brandon Beane credit for making the deal at the trade deadline on Nov. 1 for Nyhiem Hines, in exchange for running back Zack Moss. Hines caught a touchdown pass in Chicago and etched his name into Bills history on Sunday.

Cornerback Taron Johnson played with his hair on fire vs. the Patriots. He had eight tackles, a pass defensed and a tackle for loss. He blew up receiver Tyquan Thornton on a third-down incompletion in the third quarter.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau was a force, playing mostly against backup right tackles for the Patriots. Rousseau had five tackles, a sack and two other quarterback hits. The Bills will be relying (probably over-relying) on Rousseau in the playoffs.