Three more Buffalo Bills named to Pro Bowl

Three Buffalo Bills players were added to the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl on Monday.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was added to replace Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Tight end Dawson Knox will replace the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, and guard Rodger Saffold will replace injured Colts guard Quenton Nelson.

Dawkins and Knox were first alternates; Saffold was a second alternate.

Dawkins earns his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Knox will be making his Pro Bowl debut, the first Bills tight end to be selected since Paul Costa in 1986.

Saffold will make his second Pro Bowl, after making his debut last season with Tennessee.

With the additions, the Bills will have eight Pro Bowlers, the team's biggest contingent since 10 players were selected in 1992.

Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse were part of the initial selections and linebacker Matt Milano was added last week.

The Pro Bowl, which is this week in Las Vegas, has a different look with a variety of skills competitions Thursday and then a flag football game and other skills events Saturday.