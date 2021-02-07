Three matchups to watch for Chiefs vs. Bucs in Super Bowl LV

Three matchups to watch when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV:

Bucs defensive ends vs. Chiefs offensive tackles. Tampa Bay edge rushers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul dominated Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, combining for five sacks and seven other pressures of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Mike Remmers will move from right tackle to left tackle, where he hasn’t started a game since 2016. Andrew Wylie, who allowed only two sacks all year at right guard, will shift to right tackle.

Pierre-Paul, 32, had 9.5 sacks this year and has 89 in his 11-year career. He’s a prototypical edge rusher, at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. Barrett, 28, is just 6-1 and 251. He had only 14 sacks his first five years then came out of relative nowhere to lead the league with 19.5 in 2019. He credits a trip to a “Pass Rush Summit” conducted by ex-Denver teammate Von Miller in the 2018 offseason with expanding his arsenal of moves. Hall-of-Famers Bruce Smith and Warren Sapp attended the camp in the Missouri Ozarks.

“We're not the prettiest bunch on the offensive line,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “But I've got scrappy guys and they'll figure out how to do it well.”