Bills teammates Micah Hyde, Gabe Davis and Matt Milano and former Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky are among the initial list of celebrity guests announced for the Jordan Poyer charity golf tournament.

Poyer, the Bills safety, will host the event Monday at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami and benefit ECMC Foundation.

The four NFL players along with soccer player Nicolas Castillo and Poyer were featured in a tweet by Avalon Sports Group, which represents Poyer.

“It’s going to be an amazing time,” Poyer said Friday afternoon on Fox News. “The fans are going to be out there. I’ve already got a huge list of players coming out, influencers. It’s going to be a great time.”

The countdown is up… 5 days left until the big day is here. Are you ready? 🔝 #TeamAvalon #PublicSq pic.twitter.com/YiA1UejmhF — Avalon Sports (@GroupAvalon) July 5, 2023

The tournament was initially canceled, as organizers cited backlash about the venue owned by the former president. Days later, Avalon and Poyer announced the event was back on, as scheduled for the same date and location.

The Avalon statement announced that the presenting sponsor of the tournament will be PublicSq, a business-promotion platform whose website describes itself as “pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom."