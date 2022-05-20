Three Bills rank among top 50 on list of world's highest-paid athletes

Success has paid off for the Buffalo Bills.

The digital sports publication Sportico recently released a list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world from June 2021 to May 2022 based on its estimates, and three members of the Bills are among the top 50.

Star quarterback Josh Allen ranks 15th overall, with a salary of $62.2 million and endorsements totaling $4 million, for a combined total of $66.5 million. Defensive end Von Miller, who was signed in March as an unrestricted free agent, is 42nd on the list, at $37.8 million ($36.8 million in salary, plus $1 million endorsements), followed by wide receiver Stefon Diggs at No. 49 with earnings of $36.2 million ($35.4 million in salary, plus $800,000 in endorsements).

Allen is No. 1 on the list among athletes who are 25 years of age or younger, although he’ll hold that title for just one more day – he turns 26 Saturday.

He’s second among the 25 NFL players on the list, behind only L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is No. 11 overall at $73.3 million ($70.3 million in salary, $3 million in endorsements). The Bills paid Allen an option bonus of more than $42 million in March as part of a six-year contract he signed last August that has a maximum potential value of more than $258 million. Allen is one of just 12 athletes on the list age 25 or younger. According to Sportico, the average and median age of those on the list is 31, while 33 is the age with the most entries, at 13.

Miller is No. 11 among football players. He became the first defensive player in NFL history to sign a second contract with a total possible value of more than $100 million. Diggs signed a contract extension this offseason that included a signing bonus of $21.5 million.

Diggs and the Bills agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension in April.

The Bills were the only team in the NFL to have three players on the list. The Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Paris Saint-Germain and Philadelphia 76ers also each had three players on the list.

The list contains athletes from 10 sports and 24 countries who earned $4.46 billion in total income, according to Sportico, including $3.24 billion in salaries or prize money, plus another $1.23 billion in endorsements, licensing, memorabilia and appearances. The NBA accounts for 36 spots on the list, including No. 1 overall – the Lakers’ LeBron James – who brought in a whopping $$126.9 million ($36.9 million in salary and $90 million in endorsements). Soccer players Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, $122 million), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, $115 million) and Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, $103 million) occupy the next spots on the list, with boxer Canelo Alvarez ($89 million) rounding out the top five.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid female and No. 20 overall, at $53.2 million, with $1.2 million in on-court earnings and $52 million in endorsements. Osaka, 24, is second behind Allen on the list of athletes 25 and younger.

