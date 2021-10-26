Third-down woes loom for Miami defense as it prepares for Bills' attack

The Miami Dolphins’ once-great third-down defense has collapsed this season, and that looks like bad news heading into Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami had the No. 1-ranked third-down defense in the NFL last season, holding foes to just a 31% conversion rate. Through seven games this season, both the coverage and the pass rush are struggling for Miami. It is 31st on third downs, allowing 51.5% conversions.
Buffalo has been outstanding on third downs for the past two years. Last year, the Bills were No. 1 in the NFL at 49.73%, the best rate in the league in the past nine years. This year, they’re No. 2, converting 50% into first downs.
“Communication, overall execution,” Miami coach Brian Flores said when asked the big problem for his defense. “I would start with communication. ... It’s definitely something we need to improve on. That down is a big down from a momentum standpoint, getting off the field, getting the offense back on the field.”
The inability to get off the field is especially troubling considering Miami has the No. 1 cornerback payroll in the NFL, with $38.5 million in salary cap space devoted to the position.
The presence of top-paid corners Xavien Howard and Byron Jones has not prevented Miami from giving up a league-worst 37 pass plays of 20 or more yards.
Last year, Miami’s defensive backs got a lot of help from the pass rush. Miami ranked ninth in sacks per pass attempt faced.
This year, Miami ranks 29th in sacks, with just 12 through seven games.
“Last year was last year,” Flores said. “This is a totally different situation, a totally different year, opponents. We’ve got to improve in that area for sure.”
In general, Miami got more sacks last year from “manufactured pressure” – stunts, twists, zone dogs and blitzes – than from one-on-one edge rushing. The sack leaders last year were Emmanuel Ogbah (9), Jerome Baker (7), Kyle Van Noy (6), Andrew Van Ginkel (5.5) and Shaq Lawson (4).
Van Noy and Lawson are gone. Ogbah is the best edge rusher, but he has 2.5 sacks so far. Baker has just 1.0 and Van Ginkel 0.5.
Another factor the Dolphins’ defense has found hard to replicate from last year is takeaways.
Miami was No. 1 in the league last year in both overall takeaways (29) and interceptions (18). This year, Miami has just three interceptions, tied for 25th.
Miami’s defensive backfield this week lost veteran safety Jason McCourty to a foot injury. He went on injured reserve. His playing time had slipped the past several weeks.
The Dolphins have gone with rookie second-round draft pick Jevon Holland at free safety. Young Brandon Jones, a third-round pick in 2020, has taken over as the primary strong safety the past three weeks. Another top draftee in the secondary has been a healthy scratch most of the season. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a first round pick in 2020, has played in only one game.