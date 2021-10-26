Third-down woes loom for Miami defense as it prepares for Bills' attack

The Miami Dolphins’ once-great third-down defense has collapsed this season, and that looks like bad news heading into Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami had the No. 1-ranked third-down defense in the NFL last season, holding foes to just a 31% conversion rate. Through seven games this season, both the coverage and the pass rush are struggling for Miami. It is 31st on third downs, allowing 51.5% conversions.

Buffalo has been outstanding on third downs for the past two years. Last year, the Bills were No. 1 in the NFL at 49.73%, the best rate in the league in the past nine years. This year, they’re No. 2, converting 50% into first downs.

“Communication, overall execution,” Miami coach Brian Flores said when asked the big problem for his defense. “I would start with communication. ... It’s definitely something we need to improve on. That down is a big down from a momentum standpoint, getting off the field, getting the offense back on the field.”

The inability to get off the field is especially troubling considering Miami has the No. 1 cornerback payroll in the NFL, with $38.5 million in salary cap space devoted to the position.