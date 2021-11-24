'They got a little spice': Running back Matt Breida's speed makes him dangerous

He was overlooked coming out of high school. He was injured in college. He leans on his faith and is driven, wanting to give back to his parents, who adopted him right after he was born. All of it made him humble while staying optimistic. With that demeanor, he thinks the Bills are getting better.

“We've been hitting on some runs, bigger runs, and I feel like we're going the right direction,” Breida said. “We're still gonna throw the ball. I think that's our strength of our team, is our receiving corps and our quarterbacks. So we’re just gonna keep going what we’re doing.”

But if throwing the ball remains the team’s strength, which is to be expected, Breida can still play a big part.

“Matt’s most dangerous, I think, when he's got the ball in space,” Hicks said. “And the best way to get a guy like him up in space is just to swing out to him a little more, or a screen play or quick dump off. Because, again, that's where he's most special.

“If you get him inside of a five- or six-yard cushion of any defender, he's just going to beat you with speed. I don't care who you are.”

His speed won’t surprise anyone at this point. Diggs believes it’s a testament to the Bills’ roster. The challenge is making sure they use each player’s abilities.