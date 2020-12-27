'They call him 'Fitzmagic' for a reason,' and Fitzpatrick shows why, but Tua to start at Bills

"I want to go" to the playoffs, Fitzpatrick told reporters. "I want to see what it's like."

He also told reporters that for the first time in his 17-year career, he had to go to the bathroom during a game. He headed up the tunnel and when he returned, Flores told him he was going into the game.

After the game, Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced that Tagovailoa remains the starter. This is the second time the Dolphins have used Fitzpatrick in relief since Tagovailoa was named the starter.

The Raiders (7-8) were eliminated with their fifth loss in six games and will be out of the postseason for the 17th time in 18 seasons.

The back-and-forth final few minutes from Fitzpatrick and Carr made up for a game that lacked offensive fireworks for most of the night. After the Dolphins tied the game at 16 with 4:01 to play, the Raiders took little time to answer.