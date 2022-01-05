'There's no let down': Bills balance postseason goals with preparing for regular-season finale

Sometimes, there’s no substitute: Players need to go through missing the playoffs for it to really hit home. But as McDermott was getting ready for that meeting, he saw a parallel outside of football.

“Yeah, probably a little bit of raising children – right? – that I'm doing right now,” McDermott said. “My wife and I, you try and tell them, and I think they shake their head yes, ‘I gotcha,’ but they're really inside going, ‘Eh, I'll be different.’ And to be honest with you, I was different when I heard that years ago too, like, ‘Nah, I'll break the norm. I'll be the outlier.’

“But the truth is that it's really hard to do, and sometimes you only really learn when you go through it at the end of the day.”

McDermott doesn’t put it all on himself to motivate his players. He understands that each of them must have a certain level of self-motivation to sustain a career in this league, but he also leans on leaders on the team.