'There's no let down': Bills balance postseason goals with preparing for regular-season finale

There were some updated signs in Orchard Park this week. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said it was more of an evolution than a switch in messaging.
“Our standard that we try to hold up to here is: ‘Playoff Caliber,’ ” Allen said Wednesday, referring to signage coach Sean McDermott places throughout the facility.
“Around the building, we’ve already got things changed to now it’s ‘Championship Caliber.’ ”
The Bills are not looking straight to February without acknowledging all that comes first. Instead, ahead of their regular season finale, they’re balancing their new standard of making the playoffs with the goals still on the table.
If the Bills can beat the 4-12 Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, the AFC East title is theirs. They haven’t won the division at home since 1995.
“I think one of our coaches was talking earlier about his neighbor, a season-ticket holder for 20 years, and it would be the first time he's ever seen the Bills win the AFC at home,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “We know how special it would be.”
Even if winning the AFC East at home is not the end goal, winning Sunday is a step along the way.
“When we came here in 2017, we had these goals for ourselves,” Poyer said. “One being that first team in 20 years to get to the playoffs. Mark that. Check that. Now, being the first team in x amount of years to go back-to-back and win the AFC East. If we can execute this weekend and get a dub this weekend, we can check that.”
To stay focused, Buffalo players are treading a fine line and celebrating accomplishments without getting complacent.
The Bills were planning on having a small meeting to follow up with younger players after Wednesday’s practice. McDermott said he’s learned to never assume that players fully recognize just how hard it is to make playoffs, especially younger players who arrived in Buffalo after the drought was broken.
The Bills stand No. 2 in points allowed and have a shot to catch No. 1 New England for that title in Week 18 of the NFL schedule.
“As you get further and further out from the 2016-2017 transition, not a lot of the players that are with us now, especially these younger players, years 1 through 3 in particular, they think it's the same every year. And this just happens,” McDermott said.
He knows, too, because he’s been on the other side. When McDermott was in Philadelphia, the Eagles had five consecutive years of playoff berths. He remembers then-defensive line coach Tommy Brasher, 34 years his senior, detailing the two decades he took his to reach the playoffs as a coach.
Sometimes, there’s no substitute: Players need to go through missing the playoffs for it to really hit home. But as McDermott was getting ready for that meeting, he saw a parallel outside of football.
“Yeah, probably a little bit of raising children – right? – that I'm doing right now,” McDermott said. “My wife and I, you try and tell them, and I think they shake their head yes, ‘I gotcha,’ but they're really inside going, ‘Eh, I'll be different.’ And to be honest with you, I was different when I heard that years ago too, like, ‘Nah, I'll break the norm. I'll be the outlier.’
“But the truth is that it's really hard to do, and sometimes you only really learn when you go through it at the end of the day.”
McDermott doesn’t put it all on himself to motivate his players. He understands that each of them must have a certain level of self-motivation to sustain a career in this league, but he also leans on leaders on the team.
“He’s kind of given us the keys as captains to kind of be like, ‘This is your team. I’m here for guidance, but I’m not going to push anybody in one certain direction or not,’ " Allen said. “So, I think just the maturation and growth of him as a coach, too, the last couple of years, has been awesome to see.”
Cornerback Levi Wallace said he still remembers vividly missing the playoffs as a rookie. That pain, coupled with the repeated messaging from veterans on the team, helps him focus.
“I remember Poyer a couple of years ago, he was like, ‘This is my first time actually really going to playoffs.’ For Micah (Hyde), only making it to the championship games a couple of times,” Wallace said. “Knowing this is special and unique and not a lot of players get to go back-to-back playoffs, or have opportunities to seek the playoffs each and every year.”
Wallace is aware of the uncertainties of any NFL career: No matter what level of success the Bills can sustain, individual players will come and go. Rosters change, players retire, trades happen. It makes any postseason significant.
It's true this season has had more ups and downs than perhaps what was expected when it started, Jay Skurski says. Nevertheless, all those downs can be forgotten if the Bills ultimately accomplish what they set out to do at the start of the year. Sunday was one step in that process.
“I think it's important for players to know, you can be on another team next year and end up not going at all, even though you have in the past seasons,” Wallace said. “So just being in the moment, knowing where your feet are and knowing this opportunity we have is a great opportunity and we have to make the most of it.”
The next step of that comes Sunday. On paper, it’s not the most daunting rematch against a team that they beat 45-17 in November. But Allen doesn’t anticipate the Jets, this time with quarterback Zack Wilson, to roll over.
“We know that they're going to be pumped up and ready to come play and try to take the division away from us at home. If I was in that position, I'd feel the same way,” Allen said. “It's an opportunity for them to come in here and do something special in their eyes and end their season on a good note and get some momentum towards the next season.”
If the “Championship Caliber” message came through, they should still be able to outlast any late-season surge from the Jets.
“There's no letdown, per se, you don't want to take your foot off the gas and feel like, 'Oh, we've made the playoffs, all right,’ " Allen said. “It's totally different now. It's a totally different game.”
Injury report
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee), left tackle Dion Dawkins (personal) and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough.
McDermott said Wednesday that Sanders, Obada and offensive lineman Ryan Bates are all day to day. Bates (knee) was limited Wednesday. Also limited was defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle). Defensive end Mario Addison, wide receiver Cole Beasley and defensive end Jerry Hughes were all limited with veterans’ rest days.