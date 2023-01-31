There's always a Buffalo connection, as Bills' Dawson Knox thankfully learns to retrieve lost wallet

Bills tight end Dawson Knox and his lost wallet were reunited in Las Vegas on Monday night in another example of the uniqueness of Bills Mafia.

The tale combines the power of social media, the Bills Mafia Babes, the wife of Bills center Mitch Morse and someone close to Knox.

Here goes: Knox and Morse were in Las Vegas for the start of Pro Bowl week.

A woman found the wallet and posted a photo with Knox’s driver’s license and the address covered by a smiley face emoji on her personal Facebook page.

One of that woman’s friends, Melissa Richardson, is part of the Bills Mafia Babes closed Facebook group. Richardson confirmed it wasn’t a joke and then reached out to the group.

She wrote, “A friend of mine found Knox’s wallet in Vegas. Anybody know how to get it to him?”

Another member of the group then reached out to someone close to Knox who called Knox.

“Did you lose your wallet?” the person asked.

“How did you know that?” Knox replied.

Meanwhile, while Knox and Morse were looking for the wallet, Morse was FaceTiming with his wife, Caitlin.

Morse then relayed to his wife that Knox had gotten a call saying the wallet had been found and information posted in the Bills Mafia Babes group on Facebook. Caitlin is a member of the group and checked and responded that she knew how to get the wallet to Knox, because Knox and Mitch were searching together.

“It was a perfect storm,” said Kristen Kimmick, the Mafia Babes founder. “The person found it, we have the contact, some of the wives are in the group and one caught it. We’ve had some weird stuff happen in there, but this might take the cake.”

From there, the connection was made, the wallet returned and everyone lived happily ever after. All in a day’s work for Bills fans.

The entire caper was solved in about 35 minutes from the initial post.