The standoff: Bills Mafia Girl, a Texas HOA and a yard with signs

I am not your traditional Bills fan. I vaguely remember being 7 years old and watching the 1994 Super Bowl. Through my 20s, I would sporadically attend games, not having a clue what was really going on. Five years ago, we moved to Texas. If I had $100 for every time, I heard, "You are from BUFFALO? Oh man, the Cowboys beat the Bills TWICE in the Super Bowl," I would have a lot of money. (As if I am an idiot and not aware of this, insert eye roll emoji.)

But, three years ago, I put on the Bills game – Sept. 9, 2018, and my forever fandom was sealed. I was like, "Who is this guy, Josh Allen?" An absolute animal running all over that field. I started researching his past and what sold me was an article I dug up from 2017 on ESPN.com:

It was the Josh Allen who wrote more than 1,000 emails to Division I schools, just looking for a chance. Wyoming gave him that opportunity, and he did the rest. I learned as much about football as I could – understanding the rules and the different teams we compete against, and got sucked in.