The standoff: Bills Mafia Girl, a Texas HOA and a yard with signs

Alyssa O'Reilly is a diehard Bills fans from a small town in Texas. Her homeowners association isn't quite sure what to make of all those signs in her yard. She picks up the story from there:
Picture this: You are sitting at home, dealing with Day 3 of your post-AFC championship game loss depression. Just two days earlier you were driving home from Kansas City, crying on and off, because you feel like someone crushed your soul and the soul of your family, the Bills and their fans. You get an email notification from your homeowners association. You know you paid your annual dues on time just a few weeks ago, so what on earth are they contacting you about?
Some background: I am halfway across the country in Fate, Texas, population 13,000. If you live in my development or see me around town, you know that I am from the East Coast, thanks to my long A accent and the “you guys” versus “y'all.” And my attire tells you that I'm a Buffalo Bills fan.
I open the email, and it is a warning for me to take down my “political signs” that are in violation of HOA rules and regulations. These are my "political signs," courtesy of ZoomBuffalo.
This is hilarious. I’m in the dog house with a warning from my HOA 😂😂. Yes, yes it’s a “political sign.”@roryallen @federisimo @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/CVUxvWWWiT— AO (@BillsMafiaGirl) January 27, 2021
I am not your traditional Bills fan. I vaguely remember being 7 years old and watching the 1994 Super Bowl. Through my 20s, I would sporadically attend games, not having a clue what was really going on. Five years ago, we moved to Texas. If I had $100 for every time, I heard, "You are from BUFFALO? Oh man, the Cowboys beat the Bills TWICE in the Super Bowl," I would have a lot of money. (As if I am an idiot and not aware of this, insert eye roll emoji.)
But, three years ago, I put on the Bills game – Sept. 9, 2018, and my forever fandom was sealed. I was like, "Who is this guy, Josh Allen?" An absolute animal running all over that field. I started researching his past and what sold me was an article I dug up from 2017 on ESPN.com:
It was the Josh Allen who wrote more than 1,000 emails to Division I schools, just looking for a chance. Wyoming gave him that opportunity, and he did the rest. I learned as much about football as I could – understanding the rules and the different teams we compete against, and got sucked in.
My closet is now busting with Bills apparel. I love to show off my newest finds on social media. In 2019, I told my family I wouldn’t be home for Thanksgiving because I had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to the Cowboys-Bills game and would not miss it. I have traveled to Houston several times, Boston and to the AFC title game.
I have this incredible Twitter (@billsmafiagirl) following and am obsessed with the team that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane put together. A bunch of talented guys with chips on their shoulders with something to prove. This team motivates me on a professional and personal level like no other.
When I read Dion Dawkins' open letters or see Kyle Brandt’s hype videos, I want to go through a brick wall! My children, 5 and 9, have also become Bills fans over the last few years, and I even converted my husband, who never liked football, into a fan!
So what will I tell my HOA? Maybe, I have a few signs. Maybe, I've added a few more since your email.
And by the way, you might want to research Diggs/Allen. They aren’t politicians. They are the best football duo dream team in a very long time.
In addition, if my signs are a problem, then I guess all the Cowboys fans will have to take down theirs, along with the "my son is an honor roll student" signs and signs supporting the local high school football team.
I will represent the Buffalo Bills all the way from Fate, Texas, until the end of time! Go Bills!