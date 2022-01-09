The Rock: Mitch Morse has been a constant on Bills' constantly shuffling offensive line

“Practicing communication – as weird as that is – with different guys. The guys have taken an onus on helping each other out,” he said. "It's been great, so hopefully just trying to keep those steps. I wish I could answer the rest of your question. I feel like I'd be more apt to do that at the very end, whenever that is, because I feel like we have so much ahead of us – the most important part of the season coming up. … I've been feeling a lot more comfortable with the guys and in my position, but this game can be crazy, so we'll see what happens.”

PlayAction: Bills' run-game momentum will be tested by stout Jets front Getting Devin Singletary 100 rushing yards probably won’t be a top priority. But it would be nice if the Buffalo Bills can manage some efficient running to complement the pass, writes Mark Gaughan.

While Morse might be slow with any self praise, his teammates and coaches haven’t been shy about dishing it out.

“I think he's really grown this year, and I'm super proud of him for it,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He's playing his best football, and I love the way he's leading during the week, and then on the field on game days, as well. So he's done a great job for us.”

Morse's strength has always been his athleticism. A good example was on display last week. The Falcons were hesitant to blitz Josh Allen, but would frequently send a fourth rusher from different angles. On several occasions, Morse stepped out and easily met the oncoming rusher.