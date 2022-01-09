The Rock: Mitch Morse has been a constant on Bills' constantly shuffling offensive line

Change has been the one constant along the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line this season.
That’s been true at every position at some point – except one. Center Mitch Morse has been on the field for a team-best 1,090 snaps, 97.7% of the offensive total.
Morse is the only player along the offensive line who has started every game in the same position. The team has used a whopping eight combinations up front, which has meant getting a bunch of different players on the same page. That responsibility falls to the center.
“He’s been a really, really good leader for us,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said of Morse. “He’s a very consistent individual. He’s routine oriented. He is a great person – which I think that is a testament to the type of people we bring in the building. But I’d say playing that spot of center or quarterback or middle linebacker, you’re looking the guys in the face and you’re making the calls on a play-in, play-out basis, I think he has a lot of confidence in what we’re doing. I certainly know that we have a lot of confidence in him.
"There’s things that come up each game in between each series that he has to make a split-second decision, and go with and trust his rules and handle it, and I think he’s done a really good job of communicating to the other linemen, with the quarterback, keeping us on the same page. He’s really done a good job for us. Not that he didn’t last year, nothing like that, but I think he’s taken another step in playing in that leadership role on the offensive line.”
In each of the past four games, the Bills have had at least one new starter along the line. The latest iteration featured Dion Dawkins at left tackle, rookie Spencer Brown at right tackle and Ryan Bates and Daryl Williams surrounding Morse on his left and right at guard, respectively. Bates, for example, has started at each of the guard spots over the last couple of games, so it’s reasonable to think Morse – a seventh-year veteran who has started all 95 of the regular-season games he’s played in – would be a reliable source of support.
“For me as a center, I feel like the best thing I can do is take burdens off guys' shoulders when I can. Changing a position or even switching from one side to another is not an easy feat, even if it's the same position,” Morse said. “I feel like the one constant was inconsistency, not in play at all, but in lineup, and who was where, whether it be for injury or Covid or other circumstances. It's a real testament to the guys in our room, first and foremost. And secondly, the coaches, and then for me, it's just communicating with the coaches, what they want.”
'Playing his best football'
Morse ranks 15th out of 29 centers who have played at least 600 snaps this season, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. However, that ranking does not factor in his value to the Bills, which is higher given all of the change that has gone on around him. Of course, getting an offensive lineman to talk about his individual season, as opposed to the group, is as rare as a 70-degree January day in Western New York. It’s not a surprise, then, that Morse spun his answer more to what the group has accomplished, rather than anything he’s done when asked about his season.
“Practicing communication – as weird as that is – with different guys. The guys have taken an onus on helping each other out,” he said. "It's been great, so hopefully just trying to keep those steps. I wish I could answer the rest of your question. I feel like I'd be more apt to do that at the very end, whenever that is, because I feel like we have so much ahead of us – the most important part of the season coming up. … I've been feeling a lot more comfortable with the guys and in my position, but this game can be crazy, so we'll see what happens.”
While Morse might be slow with any self praise, his teammates and coaches haven’t been shy about dishing it out.
“I think he's really grown this year, and I'm super proud of him for it,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He's playing his best football, and I love the way he's leading during the week, and then on the field on game days, as well. So he's done a great job for us.”
Morse's strength has always been his athleticism. A good example was on display last week. The Falcons were hesitant to blitz Josh Allen, but would frequently send a fourth rusher from different angles. On several occasions, Morse stepped out and easily met the oncoming rusher.
"The coaches and staff are very precise in their rules. They leave no gray areas, and they put us in positions, as tedious as it can be, to practice those rules," Morse said. "Each protection is different in those rules and what we're allowed to do and not allowed to do. Just happened to be those certain looks versus those certain protections called me to work out there, maybe work outside the tackles at times. It's not the most fun, because you're now almost at a position as a tackle to set the width of the pocket when you're so used to setting the depth.
"Those guys are much better athletes than you out there, so it's just being patient and guys are helping me out. I mean, I can only see so far out there, so my tackles and guards are very helpful in regards to communicating."
At 29, Morse is in the prime of his career.
"You only have so much time in this league, and you only have so much time to run," he said. "It's something I've been very fortunate enough to be put in a position to do something that I enjoy. We work hard at it, but at the same time, every week can be different. Yeah, I always enjoy being out there, helping my guys spring runs any way."
"He absolutely does not get the recognition he deserves for his athleticism," quarterback Josh Allen said. "He can run, he can move with the best of them. Sometimes he's outrunning on some of our pin-and-pull schemes and, again, just consistent, doesn't complain, just does his job and that's why we love him."
The center-quarterback relationship is obviously an important one, and Morse and Allen have a good one.
“Mitch has been awesome,” Allen said. “He's been fantastic, just the consistency that he's had at that center position. He's obviously been here for the last couple of years and just the relationship that I have with him, I just have a lot of trust, a lot of faith in him. We communicate extremely well together. It's never been pointing fingers on the sideline and whose fault (it is that) something happened. It's just always been, ‘Let's fix it, let's be better,’ and that's why I love him so much.”
The offensive line, like the team itself, has had its ups and downs. Perhaps not coincidentally, they both appear to be peaking at the right time. Allen hasn’t been sacked in the last two games, and the running game has, by far, looked the best it has all season.
“Every season has ebbs and flows, it just seems that this one's ebbs and flows were exacerbated,” Morse said. “Every season is long, especially this one, with an extra game involved. It's such an emotional roller coaster, but the teams that can really learn … I mean, there's a sense of urgency, right, but they can learn from their mistakes, stay even keel, but understand when it's time to correct those, there has to be that urgency.
"The vibe right now is that we understand the stakes of this game, but the last thing we want to do is change the whole script. We understand what's been working for us lately. We understand the template and just trying to stay even keel as much as possible, which is hard to do in a very emotional sport. So for us, it's just learning from our mistakes. Also understanding what we've been doing well, trying to double down on those, not lose those, and go from there.”
A big weekend ahead
The Bills have a huge opportunity in front of them. A win Sunday against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium will clinch the AFC East title for the second consecutive year, the first time the franchise has accomplished that since a four-year run from 1988-91.
Immediately after the game, however, something even bigger for Morse will take place. He’ll be on the first flight home to Kansas City, preparing to be by his wife's side, as Caitlin is induced and gives birth to their second child. Big sister Kennedy turns 2 next month.
Given that there are only so many surprises in life, the couple doesn’t know what they’re having.
“I would say this week for me is a microcosm of the whole season, right? We're inducing Monday morning, so after the Sunday game, I'll be making a trip out to Kansas City to celebrate the birth of ... we don't know what,” he said. “It will be very exciting, but also understanding it's real easy in this league to let things off the field distract you from on the field. First and foremost, I want to be a great father, but I also want to be professional and accountable to my guys. So trying to remove church and state here, be ever present in this building, be the best teammate I can be, and then off the field, trying to get ready for an amazing moment in my family's life.”
Morse’s response makes even more sense after hearing defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s description of a player he frequently goes up against during practice.
“He's just a savvy vet,” Oliver said. “That's the first thing that comes to mind – the rock of the offensive line. He makes the call and gets everybody set, so just having a guy like that who has put in the time in the league – he's mature, obviously – so he gets everybody ready. He's just a solid guy on our O-line.”
Morse has been so solid, in fact, that it presents an interesting question – will he be back next year?
The four-year contract he signed before the start of the 2019 season briefly made him the NFL’s highest-paid center, with a potential value of $44.5 million. There have been times during that deal when it was fair to question the return on investment. Last season, for example, Morse was active, but did not play against Arizona. That was later described as a “coaching decision,” or, in more blunt terms, a benching.
Morse then agreed to a pay cut of $2 million heading into the 2021 season, although he had the opportunity to earn $1 million of that back through incentives. Morse counts $8.3 million against this year’s salary cap, but that figure jumps to $11.25 million next season in the final year of his deal. With the Bills projected to be tight up against next year’s cap, it was a good bet heading into the 2021 season that Morse would be prominently mentioned as a potential offseason “cap casualty.” His play this year, however, may have changed that tune.
“He leads in his way, which I think is the right way to lead in terms of not being someone he's not,” McDermott said. “He's a very authentic, very real, genuine guy and he leads in that way, as well. I think the guys appreciate that.”