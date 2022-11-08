The rise of Rob Gronkowski: Only thought about the thrill, never the risk

Below is an excerpt from "The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football." You can order your copy at Amazon or wherever books are sold. ©2022 Tyler Dunne and reprinted by permission from Twelve Books/Hachette Book Group.

Rob is dead!

The thought absolutely crossed his big brother’s mind.

Chris was 10 years old. Rob was 8. And there Rob Gronkowski laid motionless in their bathtub. Chris couldn’t even hear him breathing. He was terrified.

This all started innocently enough. The two were playing a game of Pogs, all the rage in the mid- 1990s, in their big brothers’ bedroom. They placed candy on top of the circular cardboard milk caps and tried flipping them over with “slammers.” Whoever could successfully flip a Pog got to keep that piece of candy. The only problem was that Rob was still seeking revenge for losing a brawl to Chris earlier in the day during a game of Mini Sticks. So, mid-Pogs, he couldn’t help but take that twenty-four-inch hockey stick and wail Chris over the back five times.

His back on fire, Chris jolted to his feet and chased after Rob who, as always, sped directly to the bathroom. This was the go-to move for all five Gronk boys. After attacking a brother, you sought shelter.

This time, however, Chris got to the door before Rob could fully shut it and his rageful momentum launched Rob airborne. Rob’s head smashed violently against the bathtub and he crumped into a heap of flesh and bones — out cold. Chris froze. He wasn’t sure what to do and, after heading back to the bedroom, his mind started to wander: What if Rob is seriously dead? Should I call for help? For a good 30 seconds, he was scared. Then, in stormed Rob at full blast wielding that hockey stick. He wailed Chris four more times across the back — Whack! Whack! Whack! Whack! — before then racing back to the bathroom and, this time, shutting that door in time.

Rob locked it. Rob laughed.

Such was day-to-day life for the Gronkowski boys.

“Growing up was craziness,” Rob Gronkowski says. “Maniac times. It was like WWE back in the heyday — every single day.”

That’s no exaggeration. A brawl broke out every single day inside their home, just outside Buffalo. And all those brawls created a tight end who certainly can stake his claim as the greatest ever. Rob Gronkowski has always been a wild man straight out of the Paleolithic Age. Long before he was slugging beers, scoring chicks, and spiking footballs in the NFL, he was just the fourth of five boys trying to survive in an environment unlike any other. Gordie Jr. was six years older, Dan was four years older, Chris was two years older. The youngest, Glenn, was born four years after Rob.

There are sibling rivalries. Then there’s these five boys.

The best way Gordy Sr., father of the Gronks, can put it? “Chaotic” and “outrageous.” Dad only had two rules: (1) No punches to the face; (2) No punches to the family jewels. Everything else was fair game, which meant the boys usually pinned each other down and unloaded charley horses. That is, hard punches to the thigh. One Gronk would punch another Gronk again ... and again ... and again ... “until,” Chris says, “you couldn’t even walk anymore.” If your victim was too squirmy that day — and you couldn’t get a clean shot in — the other maneuver was to simply pin a brother down with both hands until they screamed for mercy.

The Gronks abided by standard WWE rules, meaning you could tap out. Of course, all this afforded you was approximately 3.5 seconds to catch your breath before being pounded again.

One game Gordy created was “Zoom Zoom,” in which he cleared out the family room and had one son start in one corner of the room with another in the opposite corner. Each held pillows and rammed into each other at full speed. “Boom!” says Gordy, smacking his hands together to re-enact the epic collisions. Most blood was shed playing Mini Sticks, which is exactly what the name implies. With those miniature hockey sticks, goals, and a ball — playing on their knees — the Gronks went to war one check, one slap shot, at a time. Dad made the arena as safe as he could with legit “boards” along the sides. But that didn’t stop Rob from giving Glenn six stitches in his chin at the tender age of 3 years old. On Christmas Eve of 1996, Rob checked his younger brother so hard into the one part of the basement that was not carpeted that “Goose” started gushing blood and needed to be rushed to the emergency room.

All toughness everyone sees on a football field started right here. With Mini Sticks. Before doing anything else — before homework, before chores, before dinner — they’d sneak a quick game in. And it never truly was a game until someone suffered a deep bruise, a cut to the lip, a damaged ego. Years later, Rob remains damn proud of the collision that sent his little bro to the ER. “He got cremated by me.” Their mother, Diane, captured it all on VHS camera. They still watch it.

“We laugh our butts off every single time,” Rob says. “It just brings us down that memory lane of the great times we had growing up and how much craziness it was growing up, too, with the five of us boys always competing and going at it every day. I just remember those hits. They were epic. Those were the best times growing up. You had to be tough growing up, and that led to where I am today. Installing that toughness into me at that age to where you can take a hit and get right back up and go at it again.”

There was a safe alternative in the form of Bubble Hockey, another Western New York staple. With rods, you control small figurine hockey players inside a bubbled dome. Typically, a SuperChexx product like this goes for a cool $3,500. An investment that went up in smoke when one Gronk threw another Gronk off the couch ... right through the bubble. Memories blur. Dan is fairly confident Rob and Chris were the culprits.

Adds Gordy: “It was a nice bubble. It went in the garbage, though.”

All chaos had one common denominator: Rob serving as the primary instigator. He’d jump atop one brother, chuck a fork at another. “Anything,” Dan says, “to start a fight.” Everyone tried to tame him. The stern Gordy could usually control all boys with a dad classic, the dramatic “3 ... 2 ... 1 ...” countdown. He never needed to lay a finger on them. The nebulous fear of Dad kicking their butt usually worked. Except, of course, with Rob. He was unrelenting. On one family vacation to Myrtle Beach, with Rob standing outside at a rest stop, Gordy told him he couldn’t put up with him anymore. “I’m just going to leave ya.” He then tapped the gas pedal and slowly drove away. A decade before he was knifing through NFL secondaries for 107 touchdowns in 165 games, there was Rob lumbering toward the van. Diane usually busted out the wooden spoon. When Rob was 13, she took off after him and Rob tripped over his JNCO jeans, which had been a point of contention. Dad had shut down Rob’s nonstop requests for a pair of the absurd wide-legged pants. These were a pair borrowed from a friend down the street. So when he tripped, Mom caught up, Mom wailed away, and there was Dad supplying the commentary: “You deserve it! I told you not to wear those stupid pants!”

Dad even took the mythical “Father Baker” threat to a whole new level. Whenever kids act up in the Buffalo area, parents often warn that they’ll ship ’em off to Father Baker, a Roman Catholic priest who took in orphans up to his death in 1936. That was no different at the Gronk household until, one day, Gordy told Rob to pack up his belongings and Rob did. Rob stuffed his jockstrap, his baseball glove, his clothes into a suitcase and off the two went. As they drove down the street, Rob stuck his head out the window and yelled to strangers on the sidewalk, “I’ll be back! I was bad just for a little while.” And as Gordy cruised down Sheridan Drive through Amherst, he spotted a random building to serve as his imaginary home of Father Baker.

He pulled up and set the car in park before offering his son a few final words.

“You can’t listen to your mother. That’s it. It’s over. You’ve got to go away for a little while. This is where all the bad kids are. He’ll give me a call when you’re better.”

With that, Gordy walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle. Rob finally cracked. Tears streamed down his face and he refused to get out. With his hands clutching the steering wheel, Dad pulled his feet. Rob was rendered completely horizontal.

“Let’s go, Rob! You gotta go!”

Rob sobbed and sobbed and promised his dad he’d start behaving.

“You promise?!”

“Yeah!”

The two drove home. The next day, Rob was back to wreaking havoc.

Through it all, however, one redeeming quality became clear. A quality that’d separate Rob Gronkowski from all his peers in the NFL. As he absorbed bruise after bruise, he didn’t whine and cry and beg for mercy. No, his reaction was different ... he giggled. He wasn’t simply numb to the pain — he appeared to enjoy it. And once he shook free, Rob was a punch-drunk boxer begging for more. He couldn’t compute fear. As if he utterly lacked the amygdala, the part of the brain that assesses risk and steers humans away from danger. A large part of this was nurture. At a young age, Dad had all five boys catching tennis balls he threw high into the sky. After this, they’d field ground balls. The first time he tried to ski? Forget the bunny hill. At Holiday Valley Ski Resort, an hour south of Buffalo in Ellicottville, Gronkowski popped on skis, eyeballed a steep slope, got on the chairlift, and recklessly flew right down.

“I’m like, ‘Oh ... I’ve got skis on. Here’s a hill. I’ve got to go full speed. Right down it, baby,’ ” Rob says. “I’ve always been like that. I just never thought about the risk — ever. I only thought about the thrill.”

Bring on all charley horses. Bring on that T-bone collision in the secondary. To his core, he’s always been a human being who lives like there is no tomorrow. Rob needs the world to know one thing, too: His brothers never knocked him down for good.

“I went full speed back at them. They didn’t know how to handle that.”

