The Rematch II: Bills head to Kansas City on Sunday for AFC divisional round

But this is the playoffs. The Bills went into the offseason knowing they needed to make some changes to their roster in order to beat the Chiefs. They emphatically demonstrated they could, albeit in an early season game. If there was a psychological hurdle to overcome going against Kansas City, the Bills cleared it with ease.

The Chiefs, however, were a different team than they are now. Kansas City started 2-3, including the loss to the Bills, but finished with 12-5 record overall. The Chiefs were No. 1 in fewest points allowed from Weeks 6 to 18.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

With Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have a high-powered offense that was fourth in points per game (28.2), third in yards per game (396.8), fourth in passing yards per game (281.8) and first in third down conversions (52.2%).

The Chiefs allow 368.9 yards per game, which is 27th, but only allow 21.8 points per game, good for eighth.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, January 22

AFC: 4:30 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (CBS, Paramount+)