The Rematch II: Bills head to Kansas City on Sunday for AFC divisional round

The Buffalo Bills are heading back to Kansas City for a playoff game.
The Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in an AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game. The game will air on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson.
The Bills, the No. 3 seed in the AFC, advanced by dismantling the Patriots 47-17 on Saturday. Kansas City, the No. 2 seed, ran away from the Steelers after a slow start for a 42-21 victory on Sunday. The Chiefs opened as a 3-point favorite.
The showdown between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will be the first playoff game in NFL history between quarterback who each threw five-plus TD in their previous playoff game, according to NFL Research.
It will be the Bills’ second trip to Kansas City this season. They defeated the Chiefs 38-20 at Arrowhead in Week 5.
Josh Allen outdueled Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns on "Sunday Night Football." Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders scored a pair of touchdowns, safety Micah Hyde had a pick-six and rookie Greg Rousseau had a sack and an interception as the Bills put together a dominating performance.
But this is the playoffs. The Bills went into the offseason knowing they needed to make some changes to their roster in order to beat the Chiefs. They emphatically demonstrated they could, albeit in an early season game. If there was a psychological hurdle to overcome going against Kansas City, the Bills cleared it with ease.
The Chiefs, however, were a different team than they are now. Kansas City started 2-3, including the loss to the Bills, but finished with 12-5 record overall. The Chiefs were No. 1 in fewest points allowed from Weeks 6 to 18.
Support Local Journalism
With Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have a high-powered offense that was fourth in points per game (28.2), third in yards per game (396.8), fourth in passing yards per game (281.8) and first in third down conversions (52.2%).
The Chiefs allow 368.9 yards per game, which is 27th, but only allow 21.8 points per game, good for eighth.
Here is the full schedule:
Saturday, January 22
AFC: 4:30 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (CBS, Paramount+)
NFC: 8:15 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (FOX, FOX Deportes)