The 'Punt God' arrives in Buffalo: Bills select San Diego State punter Matt Araiza in sixth round

One of the most popular mock draft picks in Buffalo Bills history came to fruition Saturday.

With the first pick of the sixth round, No. 180 overall, the Bills selected San Diego State punter Matt Araiza. Nicknamed the "Punt God" because of his huge leg, Araiza had 17 punts of 60-plus yards in 2021, including two of 80-plus yards.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder also kicked field goals and handled kickoffs for the Aztecs, becoming only the second unanimous first-team All-American in school history (joining Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk).

Araiza won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter in 2021, finishing with an average of 51.19 yards, which broke the NCAA record of 50.98 yards set by Texas A&M's Braden Mann in 2018.

Araiza will compete with Matt Haack for the Bills' punting job. Haack struggled in his first season with the Bills in 2021, but was a trusted holder for kicker Tyler Bass – a part of the punter's job the Bills place a high value on.

Because of those struggles, Bills fans were unusually invested in their team adding a punter in the draft. They were particularly intrigued by Araiza, who becomes the first punter drafted by the Bills since John Nies was chosen in the sixth round of the 1990 draft.

