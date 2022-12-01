The Perfect Game: As Bills face New England, a look back at playoff game when 'everything fell into place'

When they finally got out of the bone-buckling cold that late Saturday night in mid-January, the Bills looked at each other with wonderment and pride.

Had they scored touchdowns on their first seven offensive possessions?

Had they not punted for a second consecutive game against the New England Patriots?

Had 320-pound offensive tackle Tommy Doyle really caught a touchdown?

Had the Bills really won their AFC wild-card game by 30 points over the Patriots?

Yes … and yes … and yes … and yes.

“That’s the kind of game, you go into the locker room and say to each other, ‘We did that,’ ” right guard Ryan Bates said. “It’s one of those things, everybody realizes what kind of team you can be when everybody is on the same page and everybody is executing at such a high level.”

Each phase of the Bills was operating at peak level in their 47-17 destruction of the Patriots. Sure, it won’t mean much when the Bills (8-3) play at New England (6-5) on Thursday night – this is a new season with new play-callers, new players, etc. But since the teams haven’t played each other since Jan. 15, it was worth a shot canvassing the locker room for their memories of “The Perfect Game.”

The myriad superlatives were led by the point total (second-most in Bills playoff history), the thorough efficiency (first team to have no punts, field goals or turnovers in a postseason game) and the excellence of quarterback Josh Allen (157.6 passer rating, second-best in NFL playoff history).

“Definitely one to remember,” running back Devin Singletary said. “The way we did it and the time we did it – in the playoffs.”

Said Bates: “That game doesn’t happen too often, especially at the level we’re at and the competition we’re going against. Everything fell into place that night.”

First quarter

The game-time temperature was 7 degrees, second-coldest in Bills postseason history (0 degrees against the then-Los Angeles Raiders on Jan. 15, 1994).

Fullback Reggie Gilliam: “Not as cold as the first time (against New England in November; 36 degrees but with wind gusts of 40 mph). Way less wind. That first time, it was like a blizzard out there.”

Allen’s tour de force began on the opening drive. He scrambled for 26 yards and converted a third-and-3 with a quarterback power run (with center Mitch Morse as the lead blocker) for a 15-yard gain.

The Bills took a 7-0 lead when Allen scrambled around for 9.45 seconds before finding tight end Dawson Knox for an eight-yard touchdown in the back right corner of the end zone. At the snap, Allen looked left, middle and right. He moved to his right and looked left and middle. He moved further to his right and looked right. And after avoiding linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Allen lofted the pass to Knox.

Knox: “It just turned into a scramble drill and we always try and build a box in the end zone – front pylon to back pylon and then two people on the opposite side (to form the box). There was nobody at the back pylon so I just went over there and I thought (Allen) was throwing it up to me so I went up and got it. I went to the sideline and thanked him. I said, ‘Thanks for giving me a chance by throwing it up,’ and he told me he was trying to throw it away.”

Long snapper Reid Ferguson: “We all thought Josh was throwing it away and then Dawson caught it and I was like, ‘Holy cow, we’re going out there for an extra point.’ That one is probably the most memorable because it was the first one and got the ball rolling.”

Knox: “Somehow, that (play) worked out in our favor. A tribute to (Allen) and what he can do in the pocket and escape rushers left and right and get great protection up front and that gave him time to throw it up.”

The Patriots started their opening drive from the 13-yard line after kick returner Gunnar Olszewski was thumped by Bills special teamer Siran Neal.

Neal: “I just knew going into that game, special teams would be a big part of what we do and I knew I would have to make plays. My mindset was to give the offense and the defense some juice.”

Gilliam: “Kickoff coverage is definitely a tone-setter and it’s important to come out and run down the field and make a statement early.”

The Patriots used a 30-yard catch by tight end Hunter Henry on third-and-14 to reach midfield. Three plays later, Mac Jones scrambled for 16 yards to set up first down from the Bills’ 34. Receiver Nelson Agholor beat cornerback Levi Wallace down the left sideline, but safety Micah Hyde came out of nowhere to make the interception in the end zone.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau: “Great play. Micah is one of those All Pro-, Pro Bowl-caliber players so to see him out there making a play like that was nothing new.”

The Bills’ offense went right back to work. Twenty-four yards to Knox. Nineteen yards to receiver Isaiah McKenzie. And an 11-yard touchdown to Knox, who became the first tight end in NFL playoff history to catch two first-quarter touchdown passes.

Knox: “It was a simple seam route and Josh threw the ball on the money and I used my body to keep the safety (Adrian Phillips) off of me, and Josh put it where no one else could get it.”

After Knox made the catch, receiver Cole Beasley jumped on top of him … and then madness. Left tackle Dion Dawkins dove headfirst across the goal line and was joined by the other offensive linemen.

Knox: “I had no idea (they were going to do that). I had the safety under my legs so I was just lying there celebrating the touchdown. Cole was the first one and then everybody was diving in there and it felt like doing a big snow angel.”

Bates: “I was probably one of them. I don’t even remember what happened. It feels like an eternity ago.”

Score: Bills, 14-0.

Second quarter

The Patriots went three-and-out to bridge the first and second quarters and the Bills started at their 19-yard line. Nine-yard rush by Singletary. Eight-yard Allen scramble. Twenty-two yard catch by receiver Gabe Davis. Fifteen-yard face-mask penalty on the Patriots. Another 9-yard rush by Singletary. And a 3-yard touchdown run by Singletary with Dawkins and Bates leading the way.

The Patriots reached midfield on the ensuing drive, but went backward on a sack by Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and a delay of game penalty. The Bills started at their 11-yard line and made quick work of the Patriots’ defense.

Allen completed passes of 19 and 45 yards to McKenzie and receiver Stefon Diggs, and scrambled for 9 yards. Singletary scored his second touchdown (16 yards) when Bates made a key block and Gilliam led Singletary through the hole with a block.

Gilliam: “It’s always a good feeling when you can feel the running back scrape off your hip. Whenever you can feel that, you know it’s going to be a good play.”

CBS announcer Ian Eagle on telecast: “It’s a clinic.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Singletary raised his left arm in celebration at the 5-yard line.

Singletary: “(Haven’t been able to do that) too many times. It was a moment I won’t forget, for sure. The atmosphere, being in the playoffs – it was crazy.”

New England scored on Nick Folk’s 44-yard field goal one second before halftime. The 24-point halftime deficit was the largest in Patriots’ playoff history. The Bills outgained New England 300-127, were 4 of 4 on third down, 4 of 4 in the red zone and averaged 9.1 yards per snap.

Score: Bills, 27-3.

Third quarter

The Bills’ second takeaway started the third quarter when linebacker Matt Milano deflected a Jones pass that was intercepted by Wallace at the 42-yard line.

Gains of 2, 4, 9, 4 and 15 yards started the drive. After a Knox pass interference penalty, Allen threw a 34-yard touchdown to receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Eagle on broadcast: “And the Bills are pouring it on!”

Allen: “Not that I can recall (having a game like this one). I know we won the game and found a way. It was a fun game to be a part of, but we understand as a team, what we did last year has no effect and is not going to help us in any way for this coming game.”

The Patriots scored their first touchdown (Jones' 3-yard pass to receiver Kendrick Bourne) with 4:12 left in the quarter.

Score: Bills, 33-10.

Fourth quarter

Allen needed one touchdown pass to tie the Bills’ playoff record held by Jim Kelly and Frank Reich and two to set the mark. He threw 19 yards deep middle to Davis to extend the lead to 30-10.

Eagle on broadcast: “A Buffalo barrage!”

After a Patriots five-and-out, Hyde returned a punt 52 yards to the New England 39. Allen found Knox for 38 yards. Two plays later, it was “Big Man Touchdown Time.”

Doyle lined up as the left tight end and leaked out to catch a 1-yard touchdown.

Eagle on broadcast: “Highlight after highlight after highlight!”

Doyle: “I think we had it in (practice) for about 4-5 weeks. I think it’s still in the playbook now. I just remember (guard) Jon Feliciano telling me in the huddle, ‘Don’t drop it.’ It was definitely a shock (for it to be called). I took a deep breath and was ready to execute.”

Singletary: “That one was fun to watch. It had worked a few times in practice.”

Doyle was mobbed by his fellow offensive linemen in the end zone as the Bills completed their scoring with 8:37 remaining.

Doyle: “That was really cool. My family was here, too, which was awesome.”

Allen’s night was complete. He became the first quarterback to complete at least 80% of his attempts (minimum 20 passes, 21 of 25), throw five touchdowns (five) and rush for 50 yards (66) in a playoff game.

A 15-play Patriots drive thankfully consumed 6:53 of the fourth-quarter clock. Every active Bills player saw action and only five players (Dawkins, Bates, left tackle Darryl Williams, right tackle Spencer Brown and cornerback Dane Jackson) played every offensive or defensive snap.

Final score: Bills, 47-17.

Allen: “For sure (he’ll appreciate the game more) maybe after I’m done playing, but we’re so focused on this week.”

Ferguson: “It was such a unique situation. Every drive, we were preparing and I’m thinking, ‘Punt or field goal,’ and we ended up scoring a touchdown on every drive (except for an end-of-game kneel-down). I can appreciate it now and I appreciated it when it happened. The non-punting is such a rare occurrence but you have guys on this team who are so good and a quarterback in Josh who is so good on third down.”

Rousseau: “There was a lot of good preparation getting us ready for that moment.”

Gilliam: “That was a fun experience, not just for the offense, but for the entire team and the entire stadium. We were having a blast.”

The Perfect Game: By The Numbers

Ten statistical facts about the Bills’ 47-17 AFC wild-card win over the New England Patriots on Jan. 15:

1. The game-time temperature of 7 degrees was the second-coldest for a Bills home playoff game. The record is 0 degrees on Jan. 15, 1994, against the then-Los Angeles Raiders.

2. The Bills became the first team in NFL playoff history with no punts, no field goals and no turnovers in a game.

3. The Bills were the first team in NFL playoff history to score touchdowns on their first five offensive possessions; they scored on all seven of their drives. The Bills’ longest streak entering the game was two (Jan. 12, 1991, a 44-34 win over Miami).

4. The 47 points scored were second-most in a Bills playoff game behind 51 in the Jan. 20, 1991, win over the Raiders (51-3).

5. The seven total touchdowns tied the club postseason record set in the 51-3 win over the Raiders.

6. Quarterback Josh Allen’s 157.6 passer rating was the second-highest ever in a playoff game, behind only Indianapolis’ Peyton Manning (158.5 in a Jan. 4, 2004, wild-card win over Denver).

7. Allen became the first quarterback in league history (regular season or playoffs) with a completion rate of at least 80% (minimum 20 attempts – 84%, 21 of 25), five touchdown passes and 50-plus rushing yards (66).

8. Allen became the third quarterback in league playoff history to have at least 300 passing yards (308) and 65 rushing yards (66) in a game, joining San Francisco’s Steve Young (328 passing/77 rushing in January 1996 against Green Bay) and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (365 passing/143 rushing in January 2020 against Tennessee). The very next week, Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes did it – Allen had 329 passing/68 rushing and Mahomes had 378 passing/69 rushing.

9. The Bills’ Dawson Knox became the first tight end in NFL playoff history with two touchdowns in the first quarter of a postseason game.

10. The Bills’ 482 total yards were their fourth-highest in a playoff game and most since a club-record 536 against Miami on Dec. 30, 1995.