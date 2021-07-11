The drop that drove Bills' Gabriel Davis to tears ... and fueled his breakout rookie season

The game doesn’t actually slow down when players begin to grow comfortable in the pros. Their mental processing speeds up.

Davis took it as a challenge.

“I know my role is to be able to play any position and be dependable,” Davis said, “and with that, I feel like knowing every single play, as soon as you hear the play, you already know what route you’ve got. Now it’s discovering what the defense is doing and what the guys around you are doing to be able to get open the best way possible.

“It’s one thing to go out there and be like, ‘Oh (no), what’s the route? What do I have?’ But when you already know that, now you can just play ball. You can play freely. You know constantly what you’re running and you know what to do. Now it’s just, get open. And that’s something a lot of players overlook. But the more you know the playbook, the better you’re going to feel, the more confident you’re going to be and you can just go out there and play ball.”

In Diggs, who led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards last season, Davis found another challenge.

The veteran and rookie engaged in a friendly competition.