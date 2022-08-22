 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The decision is in: Matt Araiza officially wins Bills' punter job as team releases Matt Haack

  • Updated
Bills Colts (copy) (copy)

Matt Araiza (19) has won the competition to be the Buffalo Bills' punter.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The biggest positional battle of training camp is over for the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced Monday morning that veteran Matt Haack has been released, meaning rookie Matt Araiza has won the punter job. That comes after a spirited competition in training camp and the first two preseason games. 

Haack performed well, but it was clear from the time the Bills used a sixth-round draft pick on Araiza back in April that the San Diego State product was the overwhelming favorite for the job.

Nicknamed the "Punt God," Araiza showed off his huge leg in the Bills' first preseason game when he launched an 82-yard punt against the Indianapolis Colts. 

In the end, the decision came down to more than just Araiza's ability to kick the ball far. The Bills wanted to see that he would be able to serve as the holder for kicker Tyler Bass, and that has gone smoothly so far. Araiza held for all six of Bass' extra points during Saturday's win over the Broncos. 

By releasing Haack now, the Bills are giving him a chance to latch on with another team before the start of the season.

Additionally, the Bills released veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin. 

The team now has 82 players on the roster. All teams are required to trim their rosters to 80 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

