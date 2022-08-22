The decision is in: Matt Araiza officially wins Bills' punter job as team releases Matt Haack

The biggest positional battle of training camp is over for the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced Monday morning that veteran Matt Haack has been released, meaning rookie Matt Araiza has won the punter job. That comes after a spirited competition in training camp and the first two preseason games.

Haack performed well, but it was clear from the time the Bills used a sixth-round draft pick on Araiza back in April that the San Diego State product was the overwhelming favorite for the job.

Nicknamed the "Punt God," Araiza showed off his huge leg in the Bills' first preseason game when he launched an 82-yard punt against the Indianapolis Colts.

In the end, the decision came down to more than just Araiza's ability to kick the ball far. The Bills wanted to see that he would be able to serve as the holder for kicker Tyler Bass, and that has gone smoothly so far. Araiza held for all six of Bass' extra points during Saturday's win over the Broncos.

By releasing Haack now, the Bills are giving him a chance to latch on with another team before the start of the season.

Additionally, the Bills released veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin.

The team now has 82 players on the roster. All teams are required to trim their rosters to 80 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.