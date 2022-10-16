The Closer: Von Miller was brought to Buffalo for opponents like Chiefs, quarterbacks like Mahomes

The gut punch was still fresh months later when Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane met the media ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. The previous season had ended with an AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who denied the Bills their first Super Bowl appearance in nearly three decades.

In throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-24 win, Mahomes was sacked only once and knocked down three total times. Despite Mahomes dropping back more than 40 times, knowing the Chiefs’ offense was pass-based and understanding that his play-extending ability meant he moved around the pocket instead of leaving it, the Bills didn’t have a consistent pass-rushing answer.

Beane knew it.

“Five years from now, you’ll probably still be asking how to stop Mahomes,” he said.

A year later, that question still unanswered after Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Divisional Round playoff win over the Bills by passing for 378 yards (sacked twice), Beane got bold. Expensively bold. Necessarily bold.

“They needed a closer,” an NFL executive said during the offseason.

Enter Von Miller. Enter a player whose 119½ sacks lead the league since he debuted in 2011, whose off-field presence is hailed as much as his on-field production and who is a Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber difference maker.

The Bills signed Miller, 33, to a six-year, $120 million contract in March for games like Sunday's and opponents like the Chiefs and quarterbacks like Mahomes.

Miller knows it.

“That’s what I believe, whether it’s Patrick Mahomes or anybody else,” he told The Buffalo News. “I have a sniper position. I have to make plays for my teammates and I always like being in high-pressure situations and play my best ball.”

Miller’s best ball throughout his career has been on the biggest stages (29½ sacks in 44 prime-time regular season games) and largest moments (10½ sacks in 11 playoff games, including four in two Super Bowl wins).

Off to a great start with the Bills (four sacks in five games), another big-moment Miller game to beat the Chiefs would send his new team into the pole position for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs. They need No. 40 to be The Closer.

“They lost the game last year because they couldn’t close it out,” a second NFL executive said. “Anytime you can add pass rusher to close a game, you do it even though it’s not just for this game, but for any game against a high-octane offense.”

Same role, fewer snaps

During the majority of Miller’s first 11 NFL seasons, including 10½ with the Denver Broncos, he was listed as an outside linebacker and worked from a two-point stance off the edges. Now with the Bills, he is a member of defensive coach Eric Washington’s position group.

Different meeting room, but same role.

Among his 175 snaps, Miller has lined up in a three-point stance (one hand on the turf) only three times and as a stand-up interior defensive lineman just once.

The only difference is how he lines up when a tight end is across from him. Last year for the Broncos, he would be a “9” technique, outside the tight end; for the Bills, he will line up as a “6” technique head-up on the tight end.

It would have been an exercise in tomfoolery had the Bills pursued Miller and asked him to change his playing style. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier uses his base personnel (four linemen, three linebackers) so little, it negated a major transition for Miller. In the Bills’ nickel package, they have two linemen, two linebackers (Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano), two edge players and five defensive backs.

“I’m basically playing the same position as I have my whole career,” Miller said. “I’ve been the ‘6’ before for Jack Del Rio, Dennis Allen and Coach (Vic) Fangio, it just hasn’t been featured as much.”

But there have been new wrinkles, though.

Miller worked extensively on the left side with the Broncos, pass-rushing against right tackles. But after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, which had Leonard Floyd on the left, Miller saw work on the right side.

Through five games with the Bills, Miller has lined up at right end on 55.4% of his snaps per a review of the game tape by The News.

“I feel comfortable on both sides,” he said. “When it’s go time, I like to be on the left.”

Miller has three sacks from the right side and one from the left. How Washington deploys Miller and specifically Greg Rousseau is based on myriad factors, chiefly the quality of the opponent’s offensive tackles.

“If you see just one of us on one side the whole time, I feel it may make it easier for offenses to prepare for us and they can game-plan things,” Rousseau said. “We want to keep them on their toes and as an edge rusher, I want to be able to play right and left because it adds versatility to our scheme.”

The other big change is more noticeable and could have an impact as the calendar flips to December, January, and the Bills hope, mid-February. Miller is playing fewer snaps … significantly fewer snaps.

First five games in 2019 with Denver – 92.2% (296 of 321).

First five games last year with Denver – 80.9% (247 of 305).

First five games this year with the Bills – 56.3% (175 of 311).

“That’s perfect for him because it will keep him fresh in the season and when it’s time for him to be a closer on those game-ending drives, he can still do what he does best,” an AFC defensive assistant said when told of Miller’s play-time percentage. “Their roster is so deep, he doesn’t have to play every down. They do a good job of rotating those guys so when it comes down to the fourth quarter and it’s money time, Von’s pass-rush value is going to go way up because he’ll definitely be fresh. He’s not having to play 65 snaps a game.”

Miller didn’t play the fourth quarter of blowout wins over Tennessee and Pittsburgh, but the Bills are comfortable and confident in rotating Miller, Rousseau (175 snaps), A.J. Epenesa (126), Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson (106) on and off the field.

Against the Steelers, Miller played sets of eight, four, three, four and three consecutive snaps.

“It’s uncharted territory, honestly,” he said. “Coach Fangio (with the Broncos in 2019 and ’21) wanted you out there 90% if you could so I’ve always had the mindset of, ‘I need to be on the field.’ It’s weird being in this space of, ‘Last drive of the game and I’m standing on the sideline.’

“I just trust Coach (Sean) McDermott and Coach Frazier and Coach Washington. This is what they’ve been doing for a long, long time and I want to play a long time so if this is what they think will have me fresh and ready to go, that’s what I’ll do.”

Miller has made his average of 35 snaps per game count; The News has charted him with 12 pass-rush “disruptions” (combined sacks, knockdowns and pressures). He has been double-teamed or chip-blocked 42 times, triple-teamed twice.

“He still has the athleticism and speed and ability to wreck a play,” the second executive said.

The extra attention Miller commands frees up his teammates to pressure the passer. The Bills entered Week 6 with 17 sacks, tied for sixth in the league.

Mentor, big brother type

The Bills have nine team captains this year and it was no surprise Miller, despite just joining the franchise, is one of them. He is revered in the locker room, a willing mentor and motivator. He occupies two stalls and has premium real estate in which he can see the majority of his teammates.

“The biggest thing is the player still has to be talented enough to be good,” the second executive said. “If you have leadership without the production, it doesn’t work.”

Miller has married the leadership with production and Rousseau in particular has been the biggest beneficiary.

Everybody in the Bills’ organization who didn’t know Miller had a perception of him. What is the reality?

“He’s extremely generous,” Washington said. “He really uses his experience to inform the guys and give them the benefits of what he’s gone through and that’s phenomenal to have in a veteran. He blends in and stands out at the same time if that makes sense. He’s one of the guys and doesn’t want to be put on a pedestal and he really takes our younger players under his wings.”

Said linebackers coach Bobby Babich: “To see a guy who in my mind is a ‘Gold Jacket Guy,’ come in with the humility he has and the genuineness, it does have a (ripple effect). This is a terrific human being who cares deeply about everybody in the building and never has a bad day.”

A second-year player, Rousseau said he was a high school sophomore when Miller won the Super Bowl MVP in February 2016.

“It’s crazy because I had been seeing Von on television for 10 or 12 years and heard, ‘Von Miller this, Von Miller that,’ and to be on the same team, it’s been great and a blessing,” Rousseau said. “He’s pretty much like a mentor and big brother and he gives me advice on anything I need on and off the field.”

In Denver, Miller was 25 when DeMarcus Ware, 32, joined the Broncos in 2014. School was in session every day, year-round. How to train. How to study. How to eat. Miller passed that knowledge onto to Shaq Barrett and Bradley Chubb with the Broncos.

Here, Rousseau is 22 and Epenesa and Basham both 24. Miller’s words are heeded and his actions followed.

“Von validates our system and our process – really validates it,” Washington said. “Anytime you have a veteran with that much experience and he believes in what you’re doing, that’s a tremendous asset.”

That seen-everything-experience, from returning from season-ending injuries to winning two Super Bowls, has come in handy this week. Miller knows Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s system, having faced his offense 16 times. He also knows he has an 0-3 record against Mahomes, whose starting debut was against Denver in 2017 and whose first left-handed pass was against the Broncos in ’18.

Yes, it is Game 6 of 17 for the Bills, but Miller appreciates the history of the game. He wore No. 58 in Denver as a tribute to his favorite player, the late Chiefs pass rusher Derrick Thomas. He gets a kick out of playing at Arrowhead Stadium no matter how much he is booed. And he knows the challenge Mahomes presents.

The Bills brought Miller to Buffalo for games like Sunday. The Closer is ready.

“These are the games my son and our kids will research and see how we played,” Miller said. “It’s just a special moment and I definitely want to take advantage.”

Miller vs. Kansas City

Games Record Tackles QBH Sacks

18 8-10 58 26 13

*Three games with more than one sack, including three in a 30-27 loss in November 2016 and two in a 29-16 win in November 2014. … At least one sack in 10 games against Kansas City. … His 13 sacks against the Chiefs are second-most against any opponent (16 vs. Chargers).

Miller vs. Mahomes

Date Result Tackles Sacks

Dec. 31, 2017 KC 27-24 0 0

Oct. 1, 2018 KC 27-23 1 0

Oct. 28, 2018 KC 30-23 3 0.5

Oct. 17, 2019 KC 30-6 0 0

Dec. 15, 2019 KC 23-3 2 1

*Miller missed both Broncos-Chiefs games in 2020 (season-long ankle injury) and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last year before both Broncos-Chiefs meetings. … Played 90%, 85%, 87% of defensive snaps in last three games against Mahomes.

Miller this year

Opponent Snaps Tackles Sacks

at L.A. Rams 35 4 2

Tennessee 28 1 0

at Miami 32 0 0

at Baltimore 43 2 1

Pittsburgh 37 1 1

Totals 175 8 4