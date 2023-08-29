The Buffalo Bills had made their first crack at a 53-man roster that will continue to evolve.

After making seven initial cuts on Sunday, the Bills announced 27 additional releases on Tuesday. Still, some of those moves reflect a fluid roster, as General Manager Brandon Beane continues to tinker with options.

One of the cuts was long snapper Reid Ferguson, who is expected to be re-signed on Wednesday. The Bills also cut veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

Quarterback Matt Barkley was placed on injured reserve, and linebacker Von Miller was placed on reserve/PUP.

A league source told The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski that defensive tackle Eli Ankou has been offered a spot on the practice squad. Ankou is not subject to waivers. Offensive lineman Richard Gouriage will be signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers, a league source told The News’ Ryan O’Halloran.

The cuts that may be more surprising include offensive linemen David Quessenberry, as the Bills navigate a lack of depth at swing tackle, and wide receiver Andy Isabella, who had a strong camp, but was up against a deep group of wide receivers.

The Bills released two players from their 2023 draft class: offensive lineman Nick Broeker and cornerback Alex Austin.

The full list of players, in alphabetical order, is:

• S Zayne Anderson

• DT Eli Ankou

• WR Marcell Ateman

• CB Alex Austin

• OL Ike Boettger

• OL Nick Broeker

• CB Kyron Brown

• DE Kameron Cline

• DT DJ Dale

• RB Darrynton Evans

• LS Reid Ferguson

• OL Richard Gouraige

• LB Travin Howard

• CB Ja'Marcus Ingram

• WR Andy Isabella

• OL Kevin Jarvis

• WR KeeSean Johnson

• RB Ty Johnson

• LB A.J. Klein

• OL Greg Mancz

• S Dean Marlowe

• RB Jordan Mims

• OL David Quessenberry

• WR Tyrell Shavers

• WR Bryan Thompson

• DT Kendal Vickers

• TE Joel Wilson











































