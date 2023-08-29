The Buffalo Bills had made their first crack at a 53-man roster that will continue to evolve.
After making seven initial cuts on Sunday, the Bills announced 27 additional releases on Tuesday. Still, some of those moves reflect a fluid roster, as General Manager Brandon Beane continues to tinker with options.
One of the cuts was long snapper Reid Ferguson, who is expected to be re-signed on Wednesday. The Bills also cut veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.
Quarterback Matt Barkley was placed on injured reserve, and linebacker Von Miller was placed on reserve/PUP.
A league source told The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski that defensive tackle Eli Ankou has been offered a spot on the practice squad. Ankou is not subject to waivers. Offensive lineman Richard Gouriage will be signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers, a league source told The News’ Ryan O’Halloran.
People are also reading…
The cuts that may be more surprising include offensive linemen David Quessenberry, as the Bills navigate a lack of depth at swing tackle, and wide receiver Andy Isabella, who had a strong camp, but was up against a deep group of wide receivers.
The Bills released two players from their 2023 draft class: offensive lineman Nick Broeker and cornerback Alex Austin.
The full list of players, in alphabetical order, is:
• S Zayne Anderson
• DT Eli Ankou
• WR Marcell Ateman
• CB Alex Austin
• OL Ike Boettger
• OL Nick Broeker
• CB Kyron Brown
• DE Kameron Cline
• DT DJ Dale
• RB Darrynton Evans
• LS Reid Ferguson
• OL Richard Gouraige
• LB Travin Howard
• CB Ja'Marcus Ingram
• WR Andy Isabella
• OL Kevin Jarvis
• WR KeeSean Johnson
• RB Ty Johnson
• LB A.J. Klein
• OL Greg Mancz
• S Dean Marlowe
• RB Jordan Mims
• OL David Quessenberry
• WR Tyrell Shavers
• WR Bryan Thompson
• DT Kendal Vickers
• TE Joel Wilson