The Bills await their divisional opponent. Here are the scenarios

The Buffalo Bills played the first playoff game of the expanded wild-card weekend, but to learn their opponent for next weekend's divisional round, they will need to wait for the last game of the weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs, coming off a first-round bye, are the top seed in the AFC and will the lowest remaining seed. The Bills have knocked off the seventh-seeded Colts

If the seedings hold, Kansas City as the No. 1 seed would play the winner of the game between No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Baltimore, while the Bills, as the No. 2 seed, would host the No. 3 Steelers.

If Pittsburgh loses to No. 6 Cleveland in the nightcap Sunday night, the Browns would go to Kansas City as the No. 6 seed and the Bills would play the Titans-Ravens winner.

Given the challenges Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Tennessee present, Bills fans wouldn’t be wrong if they are rooting for the Steelers to win Sunday.

Which games are when for next Saturday and Sunday have not been determined. If the seeds hold, games would be in Kansas City and Buffalo in the AFC and Green Bay and New Orleans in the NFC.