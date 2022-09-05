'The Aaron Kromer Effect' brings big potential for Bills' offensive line

How long will it take for the "Kromer Effect” to kick in and help the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line take a leap forward?

It’s a little-discussed but important question facing the team’s offense as the Bills prepare for the season opener in Los Angeles.

Aaron Kromer is the 55-year-old line coach hired by Sean McDermott on March 4. He brings a stellar coaching resume to the job, with 20 years of NFL experience and mentoring from some of the legends of the game.

“There’s some pinnacle ‘godfathers’ of offensive line coaching – Howard Mudd and Bill Callahan and all those guys – and there’s disciples of them, coaches who have been able to see different ways of doing things so they become maybe a hybrid of those guys,” said Bills center Mitch Morse. “I think the great coaches do that. They take what they’ve learned and make it their own. Kromer is one of those.”

Former offensive line coach Bobby Johnson deserves credit for doing a good job with the players he had the past three years. It’s hard to knock the results. The Bills were second in scoring in 2020 and third in 2021. But Johnson didn’t have nearly as much experience as Kromer. The 2019 season was Johnson’s first in the NFL as a head O-line coach.

It’s clear McDermott viewed hiring Kromer as an upgrade. So Johnson followed Brian Daboll to the New York Giants.

“Making a big-time hire at that position was important for me this offseason so that those players are developing the right way,” McDermott said when Kromer was hired.

"Big time." McDermott doesn’t throw that term around lightly.

Kromer has had a ton of NFL success. He was offensive line coach of the Oakland Raiders when they led the NFL in offense went to the Super Bowl in 2002. He was offensive line coach of the New Orleans Saints when they led the NFL in offense and won the Super Bowl in 2009. He was offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears in 2012 when they had a top-5 passing offense with Jay Cutler in 2013. He was O-line coach with the Bills in 2015 and 2016 when Buffalo led the NFL in rushing. He was offensive line coach with the Rams when they went to the Super Bowl in 2019.

Jim McNally, the long-time NFL line coach, Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer and one of those “godfathers” Morse talked about, is a believer.

“I know him, and I think he’s an outstanding coach,” McNally said Sunday from his Lockport-area home. “When he was here before, the players all liked him. Eric Wood kind of went to bat for him. It’s not rocket science. Block the guy in front of you. But Kromer is not old school. He’s updated on the latest techniques that work.”

In the 1990s, Kromer was coaching at Miami Ohio, his alma mater. He’d drive down to Cincinnati and watch McNally run workouts with the Bengals. Then Kromer got his big break in the NFL, serving as an assistant to Callahan with the Raiders in 2001.

Callahan has been coaching offensive line for 42 years and been successful at virtually every stop. He’s currently with the Cleveland Browns.

“I feel like a college coach coming into the NFL needs a mentor,” Kromer said Sunday. “You can’t just come from college and think that you can coach in the NFL because the techniques are way more advanced and it’s so more technically sound. For me to be able to start my career as an assistant to Bill Callahan made a big difference in my life.”

Kromer got more great experience working in Tampa Bay with Bill Muir, a Bill Parcells confidant. Then in 2010, he got to know Mudd, the 40-year NFL veteran who helped run Peyton Manning’s offenses in Indianapolis. Kromer met him at the annual COOL (Coaches of Offensive Line) Clinic in Cincinnati. He asked Mudd to be a consultant at the 2010 Saints training camp.

“I learned so much from him,” Kromer said. “There’s so much you teach, like the initial part of the block or what you’re trying to do in the run game. Then all the things that could happen after that – you need a reaction and a response. Howard took me to the next level, I thought, with those responses, the what-ifs I call them. What if this happens? What do I do now?

“Players can play more aggressive if you tell them the answers to their biggest problem,” Kromer said. “I can go aggressively pass set you, and if you beat me inside, I can take my other hand and push you past the quarterback. Well, maybe no one ever told me that. There are things that can really help a player ease his mind.”

The bedrock of Kromer’s philosophy, however, comes from the McNally and Callahan school – power in blocking comes from the ground up, and you must use the ground to create leverage.

“That’s the key,” Kromer said. “But if you watch football, people don’t always do it. It’s not coached as much as you think. You don’t always see it.”

The opposite of that idea is using your momentum to move the defender out of the way. Flying with wild abandon, to use an extreme, is not effective, even if a blocker doing it knocks the smithereens out of a linebacker every once in awhile.

“Momentum,” Kromer said. “That’s a cuss word in our world. Momentum is a bad thing because momentum means you’re not grounded. Momentum means you’re not lifting the defender off the ground. The only way to take the strength out of the defender is to lift him up off of his strength. The only way to do that is to have your feet on the ground.”

The other thing Kromer brings is versatility, which is key to the Bills’ approach the past two years under the Daboll/Patriots philosophy of offense.

If a defense wants to crowd the line of scrimmage with six men, run gap scheme plays at them, pull linemen and break the running back into the second level.

If a defense wants to sit back in a light defensive box at the line of scrimmage and offer multiple gaps, beat them with zone run plays.

If a team has light-bodied defenders on the front, power up, outnumber them at the point of attack and create alleys for the running back to rumble through.

Kromer’s linemen were great at gap-scheme runs in Buffalo in 2015 and 2016. Think of Richie Incognito pulling and wiping out defenders for LeSean McCoy. Kromer got John Miller and Jordan Mills – two very pedestrian athletes by O-line standards – to play some decent football those two years. Then Kromer went to Los Angeles and majored in the wide-zone running scheme that is a staple of the Sean McVay offense.

The Bills have been good at getting the mobile Morse out on the move in pin-and-pull schemes. They need to be good at the zone running game against defensive fronts sitting back in fear of Josh Allen.

“We need to be multiple,” Kromer said. “If you own your craft and you get good at your craft, you can do as many things as you want.”

The prospects for improvement are exciting. Rodger Saffold, even at 34, could be a big upgrade at left guard. He is a power run blocker. We think Ryan Bates, who started the last five games last year, can be a solid starter. The plan is that those two are a better guard combination than the variety of guard twosomes the Bills trotted out last year (including Daryl Williams, Jon Feliciano and Ike Boettger).

The hope also is Kromer is going to develop uber-talented but young right tackle Spencer Brown.

The front five is adjusting to a new coach. Asked about the fact there are four returning starters and one highly credentialed newcomer, Kromer said:

“That story is a little bit backward. I worked with Rodger on the Rams. He knows more about my techniques than the other guys. We had to put them all together. I think we have a very talented group that’s very eager to show what they can do. They’re athletic and they all can move.”

“The basics are similar for all offensive linemen,” Morse said. “Hands and feet dictate wins and losses in blocks. That is unchanged. But rules might be different. How you get to those positions of power might be different. Every O-line coach, as cliched as it sounds, is different.”

“He’s a technician, and he knows how to coach guys,” Saffold said. “Every guy is different. He never coaches one of us the same.”

The opener is going to be special for Kromer. His son, Zak, is in his sixth year as an offensive assistant for the Rams.

“My wife and daughter said they’re cheering for the offense,” Kromer smiled.

The offensive line, if the key guys stay healthy, should be clearly improved over the past two years.

The question is how soon?

“I feel we’re constantly gelling,” Saffold said. “This is one of those years where a lot of guys in their first time with Kromer, we’re going to need to learn from our mistakes and continue to grind. ... Then it’s going to become second nature and that’s when things really start getting fun.”