'That's what 22 does to you': Titans RB Derrick Henry flattens Bills defense

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry is distancing himself. His 783 rushing yards are 260 more yards than the next most in the league, Nick Chubb with 523. His 10 touchdowns are double the next closest. And the Titans running back found all sorts of ways to put space between himself and Bills defenders Monday night as the Titans edged the Bills 34-31.
Henry finished with 143 rushing yards on 20 carries, and he made it to the end zone three times. But it wasn’t just what Henry gobbled up on the ground. Coach Sean McDermott said that the Bills allowing 216 passing yards to the Titans, their second-most allowed this season, came in part because of all that Henry dictates.
Don't miss Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter look at the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday.
“Some of it, we were sucking up on the play action a little bit there with the play fake and it opens up the middle,” McDermott said. “That's where they got their receivers. That's what 22 (Henry) does to you. He makes you commit to the run.”
The Bills' defense let up in a number of the ways in the loss. Henry was just one part of it.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished 18 of 29, throwing for 216 yards. So much of that came in the fourth quarter, where he was a precise 9-for-9 for 103 yards.
Report Card: Running game struggles on both sides of the ball factor heavily into Bills' loss to Titans
Derrick Henry ran wild over the Buffalo Bills, scoring three touchdowns and piling up 143 yards on 20 carries.
Tannehill was intercepted once by Bills safety Jordan Poyer, and did not throw a touchdown, though he did run one in. More notably was that he stayed on his feet: Tannehill had been sacked 20 times in the first five games, most in the league. On Monday, the Bills did not sack him once.
But it was Henry who did most of the scoring, as the Titans scored on six of their last eight possessions. The two they did not score on were running off the clock to end the first half and to end the game.
Support Local Journalism
“We let him out a few times,” safety Micah Hyde said of Henry. “When that happens, you watch it on film, you can watch all the games on film, and know once he gets through that front line, it's hard to bring him down. He got through a few times. And from there, the guy is huge, guy is fast and you got to find a way to get him down.”
Monday, the Bills were reminded just how difficult that is. Henry’s 76-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter was a clear illustration of that. Though Hyde pushed back and said the play “was on everybody,” Poyer quickly shouldered the blame for the play.
“That first run play was on me,” Poyer said. “I was in the gap, I just felt like I could have made the play. (Henry) ran right through the gap and I just got to make that play.”
"The Bills have scored only 16 touchdowns in 29 trips to the red zone this season, confounding for a team with so many weapons," writes Jason Wolf.
It gave the Titans their first lead of a game that saw seven lead changes. The Titans gained just 29 net yards on the three preceding drives before Henry broke lose. Still, Bills defenders pushed back on the idea that Henry’s first touchdown, which reached league-wide top speed of 21.80 miles per hour according to NextGen Stats, was overly deflating.
“I wouldn’t say wear down, but we preach all the time make them one-dimensional,” linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “If they have success running the football, that opens up the play-action game and pass game. We’ve got to be better stopping the run, make them one-dimensional, make them put the ball in the air.”
In the second half, the Titans wore down the clock, with drives of 6:26, 5:42 and 4:56, consecutively. While those long drives kept the Bills' defense on the field, Poyer couldn’t point to a major change in anything that Tennessee was doing on the field.
“I don’t want to say they weren't necessarily doing some better,” Poyer said. “At the end of the day, we didn’t play well enough on defense to win that football game. We'll go tomorrow and watch the tape and learn from our mistakes. It’s a good football team that we lost to, we just didn't play well enough to win.”
The takeaways were repetitious from defenders who watched Henry and the Titans score over and over all night.
“They just out-executed us,” Edmunds said. “There’s really not more of a way to say it. They just came out and out-executed us, and we’ve got to be better.”