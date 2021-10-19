'That's what 22 does to you': Titans RB Derrick Henry flattens Bills defense

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry is distancing himself. His 783 rushing yards are 260 more yards than the next most in the league, Nick Chubb with 523. His 10 touchdowns are double the next closest. And the Titans running back found all sorts of ways to put space between himself and Bills defenders Monday night as the Titans edged the Bills 34-31.

Henry finished with 143 rushing yards on 20 carries, and he made it to the end zone three times. But it wasn’t just what Henry gobbled up on the ground. Coach Sean McDermott said that the Bills allowing 216 passing yards to the Titans, their second-most allowed this season, came in part because of all that Henry dictates.

“Some of it, we were sucking up on the play action a little bit there with the play fake and it opens up the middle,” McDermott said. “That's where they got their receivers. That's what 22 (Henry) does to you. He makes you commit to the run.”

The Bills' defense let up in a number of the ways in the loss. Henry was just one part of it.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished 18 of 29, throwing for 216 yards. So much of that came in the fourth quarter, where he was a precise 9-for-9 for 103 yards.