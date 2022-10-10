That's five games and only 7 total points allowed in second half for Bills' defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers missed a 45-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter of the Buffalo Bills' 38-3 victory at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. In so doing, the Bills became the first team since the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 to hold their opponent scoreless in the third quarter in the first five games of the season.

Overall, the Bills (4-1) have allowed just seven points in the second half for the season. They’ve pitched shutouts in the second half in four of their five games, allowing only a single touchdown against Miami in Week 3.

“Going back to the communication that coaches have and from the booth to the sideline, and then the communication at halftime to the players and the adjustments that they're making, I think even going back to preseason, that's important for us,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Bills defensive end Von Miller said McDermott challenged the offensive and defensive lines coming into the game, saying that it was going to be won up front.

“Our defensive line, they played their (butt) off,” Miller said. “All four quarters, even when they put the (backups) in, they still didn't let the standard drop. It was an incredible day for all the guys that stepped up. That was a good win for the Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills’ seven points allowed in the second half through the first five games of the season is the fewest in the NFL since the Denver Broncos allowed that many in 2009.

“That is crazy,” linebacker Matt Milano said when informed of the stat. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier “is making big-time adjustments, along with the other coaches on the staff, and then we're coming out ready to rock. I don't think there is any secret to it. We're just settled into the game a little bit. Kind of that mindset of taking control of the game, not letting it get out of hand.”

Slot cornerback Taron Johnson said the Bills’ second-half defensive success hasn’t been much of a talking point in the locker room – yet.

“It's a testament to our defense as a whole and the coaches for coming up with great game plans,” he said.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa also gave credit to the coaching staff.

“Halftime is all about making those adjustments, coming out so that we can improve for the second half,” he said. “A lot of credit goes to the coaches, seeing what they see up in the box. Their recognition and all that stuff, that's just a credit to a lot of the guys and the hard work they put in. That's just what we want to preach. We want to preach closing games, finishing it out.”