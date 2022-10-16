'That was like a Kobe moment right there': Taron Johnson seals Bills' victory with interception

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When Bills quarterback Josh Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone to give the Bills the lead, it seemed for a moment that perhaps Buffalo had scored too quickly.

There was 1:04 left in the game when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes got the ball back. Sixty-four seconds can be all the time in the world for Mahomes.

Instead, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson put an end to any of those concerns.

Johnson intercepted Mahomes with 51 seconds remaining, all but sealing the Bills’ 24-20 win in Kansas City. The Bills offense just needed to kneel it out.

Johnson’s interception had ended Kansas City’s drive after just, well, 13 seconds.

The replay official reviewed it, before upholding the interception. During that break, safety Jordan Poyer had more than enough time to ask Johnson a quick question.

“I just asked T – I said, ‘T, did you catch it?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I caught it.’ I said, ‘All right!’ That was it,” Poyer said. “I trust T, ‘cause he said he caught it, so I believed him.”

It was Mahomes’ second interception of the day. On Kansas City’s first drive, rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam intercepted Mahomes in the end zone. Elam has now had interceptions in back-to-back games, but he gave all the praise to Johnson.

“That was like a Kobe moment right there,” Elam said. “That was way bigger than my interception, I think. It was something that was much needed.”

The Bills have watched episodes of "The Redeem Team" about the 2008 U.S. Olympic basketball team that featured Bryant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony for motivation.

After the game, Johnson spread the credit around the defense.

“Thankful for the pressure – Matt (Milano) and Von (Miller) just getting after him,” Johnson said. “And I see 2-4 (receiver Skyy Moore) coming across the field, and just got in front of the pass.”

Miller, who had two sacks, was trying to bring Mahomes down again.

“Me, in my head, I’m thinking I just gotta get him down, get down,” Miller said. “Made an inside move, he flushed out, and we had Taron Johnson right there for the interception. A great team play, it just feels good to go out there and do your job.”

With the Bills defense closing in, Mahomes tried to make something happen quickly.

“I looked originally to a corner route, and he (Bills cornerback Christian Benford) had dropped back out,” Mahomes said. “I wanted to reset and throw it to him (Moore) fast, and Milano was in the way. By the time I reset and threw it to him again, 7 made a great play. It’s a good defense.”

The way the Bills had last lost in Kansas City, in overtime in the playoffs, intensified the need to stop Mahomes.

“We knew we needed to make a play,” Johnson said. “Last time, we didn’t make (a) play. So, just making sure that when we have the opportunity, just coming up with the ball.”

His teammates were also ready to make the play.

“I’m gonna be honest, I thought I was about to have it,” Benford said. “But then I saw him come out of nowhere and catch it, and I was hype. Like I was hype for him. I kind of was too hype for him, because I forgot to block, but I was hype.”

Johnson’s teammates always herald his preparation, which had him ready with the game on the line, and even after some plays earlier in the game he wanted back. He made the right read, putting all his work behind the scenes was on full display.

“We loaded the coverage,” Poyer said. “We were playing zone, and (Johnson) just read it perfectly. I told him it was probably one of the greatest plays, other than Micah’s pick last year, that I’ve ever seen on the field. Just the situation, the moment. It was just a hell of a play for this team.”

Poyer was referring to safety Micah Hyde’s interception against the Patriots in last season’s wild-card win.

After the game Sunday, the Bills, over and over, emphasized that they know this is the regular season. They know this is Week 6.

“Nobody played perfect today,” Poyer said. “And it was always just, ‘Hey, next play, next play, next play.’ And at the end of the day, T came up with the biggest play of the game.”

It was Johnson’s first interception of the season, but his teammates knew one was coming.

“Football is going to be football, so I always count on Taron,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “I told him he was gonna get one earlier in the week. I’m Miss Cleo, obviously.”

If Diggs told him first, he wasn’t the last to talk to Johnson about the interception, his first since a 51-yard pick six against Pittsburgh in Week 13 last season.

After the game, the cornerback’s phone was flooded from family and friends. He understood why, while still downplaying it.

“It’s special, for sure. It’s special, for sure,” Johnson said. “But I try not to make any game bigger than the last game. So, for me, it was just another game.”