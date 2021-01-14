'That guy is ridiculous’: How the Bills' Stefon Diggs elevated Maryland high school football

High school football coaches from the Baltimore-Washington area still harbor a fondness for the competitor and the person who became a trailblazer for high school football in Maryland. Good Counsel is about 20 miles north of Washington, D.C., and about 30 miles southwest of Baltimore.

"Away from the football field, you always had to keep him in line, but he was quite smart," said Bob Milloy, his high school coach at Good Counsel. "Like any kid, you had to stay on him about his grades, but he just loved to practice, he loved to play in the games and he never missed practice.

"He practiced 100% and he practiced like he played in a game. He was tough on his teammates and did everything in his power, on offense and defense, to win every single play. He never took time off, even in practice. Fortunately, he never got hurt. He loved playing ball."

Diggs, though, is separating his personal feelings from his allegiances to Maryland as the Bills prepare for their second-round game against Baltimore, the first time in his NFL career that he will face the Ravens.