'That feeling of being punched in the chest': How the Bills learned – and grew – from playoff loss to Houston

“Just the attention to detail that I started putting into offseason work, mechanics, and, like coach says, being a student of the game, and just loving and embracing the process that this game is all about,” he said. “I know it’s not an easy game. If it were easy, everyone would do it. And it’s not easy to score, it’s not easy to win in this league, so, when you do that, you need to enjoy it, embrace it, but continue to find things to work on.”

“Josh took that game to build him and build the Josh Allen he wanted to be,” Dawkins said. “Josh knows what he's capable of doing and he takes a lot of pride when we win, when we lose. And when we lose, Josh puts it all on himself. So anytime it's a loss, whether it's in a championship game, whether it's a regular-season game, Josh treats it all in the same, but because that game was when it was, I guess Josh took it just a little bit more. He got us all on the same page. And for Josh to be able to do his job, we have to do ours around him. And Josh relayed that message that it can't just be him, it has to be all of us. So we're all on the same page and we're all fighting for the same thing every week.”