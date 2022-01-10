Thanks to third-down defensive prowess by Bills, Jets ran just 46 offensive plays Sunday

2. Dawson Knox is doing it all at tight end. Gilliam can play tight end in a pinch, but the Bills have shown they’re comfortable with just Knox as a true tight end on the game day roster. He played 75 of the 82 offensive snaps, or 91.5%. Since returning from injury in Week 9, Knox has played at least 84.5% of the offensive snaps in every game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

3. Isaiah McKenzie’s usage was down. The Bills’ receiver played 22 snaps, down from 24 the week before and way down from 67 snaps against New England in Week 16. That’s not a huge surprise with Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis back in the lineup, but it will be interesting to see how much McKenzie plays in round three against New England, given the big game he had against the Patriots the day after Christmas.

4. Greg Rousseau played more than 50% of the defensive snaps. Rousseau, the Bills’ first-round draft pick in April, played 24 snaps, 52.2% of the defensive total. It’s the first time since Week 11 that he’s been on the field for more than half of the defensive snaps.

Quote of the game