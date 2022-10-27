 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Thanks to private plane, parents of Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson will have NFL doubleheader Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Dolphins pregame (copy)

Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) and his younger brother, Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson (50), will team up Sunday to make sure their parents can be at both team's games. 

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

When Reid Ferguson debuted as the Buffalo Bills’ long snapper in 2017, his brother, Blake, was playing the same role for LSU and their parents would often do Saturday/Sunday, Tigers/Bills doubleheaders, racing to airports around the Southeastern Conference to catch commercial flights.

But Sunday is a different deal for Kevin and Tracy Ferguson. A new deal. A unique deal. A cool deal.

1 p.m.: The Dolphins play at the Detroit Lions.

8:20 p.m.: The Bills host the Green Bay Packers.

Kevin and Tracy are scheduled to attend both games, using a private plane provided by Reid and Blake to fly from Detroit to Buffalo.

“It was something we toyed around with when the schedule came out and we saw (Miami) played early and we played late,” Reid said after practice Thursday. “But we were like, ‘Nah, there’s no way we could logistically do it.’”

People are also reading…

Originally, Kevin and Tracy were going to attend just the Packers-Bills game and then stay in town for Halloween. But earlier this month, Reid and Blake, with help from their agent, Bruce Tollner, started to explore the private plane idea.

Reid said his parents are scheduled to land in Buffalo around 7-7:15 p.m. They will take a car straight to Highmark Stadium and not risk dropping their luggage off at Reid’s house and still making kickoff.

The plus of landing so late? All the traffic should already be at the stadium.

“I told them they won’t have too much trouble getting to the game,” Reid said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Blake finished his LSU career in 2019 so Kevin and Tracy had several years of weekend doubleheaders. In November 2018, they attended Blake’s game at Texas A&M in College Station. It went seven overtimes, but they were able to make it to Buffalo for the Jacksonville-Bills game.

“They left after the fourth or fifth overtime because they weren’t staying in College Station and had to drive to Houston and fly out of there,” Reid said. “They got a couple of hours of sleep at the hotel. That’s probably the only time they’ve left a game early.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The schedule this year fell perfectly for the Fergusons.

Week 1: The Bills played at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday and Miami hosted New England on Sunday.

Week 2: The Dolphins played at Baltimore on Sunday and the Bills hosted Tennessee on Monday.

Week 3: The Dolphins hosted the Bills.

Week 4: The Dolphins played at Cincinnati on Thursday and the Bills played at Baltimore on Sunday.

Other doubleheaders this year are possible because the Bills have consecutive Thursday games in November at Detroit and New England and a Week 17 Monday night game at Cincinnati.

How cool is it for Reid and Blake to provide their parents with this present?

“It’s once-in-a-lifetime,” Reid said. “You never know if the schedule will work out like this again where the games are so close (on the same day). Blake and I are thrilled that we’re able to treat them and thank them for making so many games over the years.”

But with a laugh, Reid added: “We told them, ‘Hey this is a nice, but don’t expect this too many times.’ ”

Injury update

Bills tackle Spencer Brown did not practice for the second consecutive day Thursday because of an ankle injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye week. Otherwise, the Bills' injury report continues to look promising heading into Sunday night's game.

Center Mitch Morse did not practice Wednesday on a veteran rest day and was added to the injury report as a limited participant with an elbow injury that he's been dealing with most of the season. Running back Taiwan Jones was upgraded to limited after missing practice Wednesday with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was limited for a second straight day after returning to practice this week for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against Miami in Week 2.

For the Packers, edge rusher Rashan Gary, who has six sacks, returned to practice and could be on target to play after entering concussion protocol Sunday. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice Thursday after being limited. Packers coach Matt LaFleur told Green Bay reporters Bakhtiair's situation will be "fluid" for the rest of the season. Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard did not practice for a second straight day because of a shoulder injury. He told reporters it's unlikely he plays against the Bills. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a limited practice participant after sitting out Wednesday because of a right thumb injury.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

How a Dawson Knox Halloween costume spurs a lesson in paying it forward

Cam Hiller has been readying to wear his Dawson Knox costume Sunday at Highmark Stadium since he realized the Bills game against the Packers falls on the night before Halloween. Thanks to some Bills Mafia social media magic and the generosity of a diehard fan, he has earned a lesson in paying it forward, too.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News