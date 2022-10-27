Thanks to private plane, parents of Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson will have NFL doubleheader Sunday

When Reid Ferguson debuted as the Buffalo Bills’ long snapper in 2017, his brother, Blake, was playing the same role for LSU and their parents would often do Saturday/Sunday, Tigers/Bills doubleheaders, racing to airports around the Southeastern Conference to catch commercial flights.

But Sunday is a different deal for Kevin and Tracy Ferguson. A new deal. A unique deal. A cool deal.

1 p.m.: The Dolphins play at the Detroit Lions.

8:20 p.m.: The Bills host the Green Bay Packers.

Kevin and Tracy are scheduled to attend both games, using a private plane provided by Reid and Blake to fly from Detroit to Buffalo.

“It was something we toyed around with when the schedule came out and we saw (Miami) played early and we played late,” Reid said after practice Thursday. “But we were like, ‘Nah, there’s no way we could logistically do it.’”

Originally, Kevin and Tracy were going to attend just the Packers-Bills game and then stay in town for Halloween. But earlier this month, Reid and Blake, with help from their agent, Bruce Tollner, started to explore the private plane idea.

Reid said his parents are scheduled to land in Buffalo around 7-7:15 p.m. They will take a car straight to Highmark Stadium and not risk dropping their luggage off at Reid’s house and still making kickoff.

The plus of landing so late? All the traffic should already be at the stadium.

“I told them they won’t have too much trouble getting to the game,” Reid said.

Blake finished his LSU career in 2019 so Kevin and Tracy had several years of weekend doubleheaders. In November 2018, they attended Blake’s game at Texas A&M in College Station. It went seven overtimes, but they were able to make it to Buffalo for the Jacksonville-Bills game.

“They left after the fourth or fifth overtime because they weren’t staying in College Station and had to drive to Houston and fly out of there,” Reid said. “They got a couple of hours of sleep at the hotel. That’s probably the only time they’ve left a game early.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The schedule this year fell perfectly for the Fergusons.

Week 1: The Bills played at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday and Miami hosted New England on Sunday.

Week 2: The Dolphins played at Baltimore on Sunday and the Bills hosted Tennessee on Monday.

Week 3: The Dolphins hosted the Bills.

Week 4: The Dolphins played at Cincinnati on Thursday and the Bills played at Baltimore on Sunday.

Other doubleheaders this year are possible because the Bills have consecutive Thursday games in November at Detroit and New England and a Week 17 Monday night game at Cincinnati.

How cool is it for Reid and Blake to provide their parents with this present?

“It’s once-in-a-lifetime,” Reid said. “You never know if the schedule will work out like this again where the games are so close (on the same day). Blake and I are thrilled that we’re able to treat them and thank them for making so many games over the years.”

But with a laugh, Reid added: “We told them, ‘Hey this is a nice, but don’t expect this too many times.’ ”

Injury update

Bills tackle Spencer Brown did not practice for the second consecutive day Thursday because of an ankle injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye week. Otherwise, the Bills' injury report continues to look promising heading into Sunday night's game.

Bills injury updates: Tackle Spencer Brown remains out Bills tackle Spencer Brown did not practice for the second consecutive day Thursday because of an ankle injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye.

Center Mitch Morse did not practice Wednesday on a veteran rest day and was added to the injury report as a limited participant with an elbow injury that he's been dealing with most of the season. Running back Taiwan Jones was upgraded to limited after missing practice Wednesday with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was limited for a second straight day after returning to practice this week for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against Miami in Week 2.

For the Packers, edge rusher Rashan Gary, who has six sacks, returned to practice and could be on target to play after entering concussion protocol Sunday. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice Thursday after being limited. Packers coach Matt LaFleur told Green Bay reporters Bakhtiair's situation will be "fluid" for the rest of the season. Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard did not practice for a second straight day because of a shoulder injury. He told reporters it's unlikely he plays against the Bills. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a limited practice participant after sitting out Wednesday because of a right thumb injury.