Thanks to Bills Mafia Babes, Dion Dawkins' charity feeling the love from fans
  • Updated
Dawkins

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) warms up before the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Dion’s Dreamers, the foundation of Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, is the latest charitable endeavor to benefit from the generosity of Bills fans.

Spurred by social media posts from the Bills Mafia Babes, the foundation has raised more than $5,500 from 250 donations for the organization dedicated to providing mentoring to young men and women in underserved communities.  

“Thank you Bills Mafia and Bills Mafia Babes,” Dawkins wrote on Facebook. “Without you guys, Dion’s Dreamers wouldn’t be possible.”

The group began the campaign in the aftermath of the Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Late in the game, Allen was sacked and threw the ball into the helmet of the Chiefs’ Alex Okafor. That led to a pushing and shoving match with Dawkins and Jon Feliciano coming to Allen’s defense. All three Bills and Okafor were given unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Allen was fined $15,000, and Dawkins and Feliciano were fined $10,000 each.

