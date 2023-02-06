MOBILE, Ala. – University of Texas running back Roschon Johnson smiles at the question.

“Yes, I’ve heard of Priest Holmes,” Johnson said last week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. “I’ve never met him, but people have told me about him, for sure.”

Holmes finished his career as a Texas running back five years before Johnson was born. Yet Johnson will be very happy if the connection between himself and Holmes across the decades becomes a bigger story line in the coming football seasons.

Holmes spent his entire career at Texas as a backup, largely because he played behind Ricky Williams, who went onto win the Heisman Trophy and become an NFL star.

Johnson spent his entire career at Texas as a backup, largely because he played behind Bijan Robinson, who is the top-rated running back in the 2023 draft class.

Holmes was not drafted in 1996 but had a great NFL career as a starter for the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson is sure to be drafted. While it’s unfair to put him on the level of Holmes, who rolled up more than 11,000 career yards from scrimmage, Johnson has the body and traits to become an NFL starter.

“He has a chance to be a second- or third-round pick,” said Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. “He’s a 220-pound back, he can play all three downs, he can pass protect. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He’s got do-it-all ability as a back. He’s an accomplished special teams player.”

Johnson measured 6-foot 1/2 inches and 222 pounds in Mobile. He’s a big back with some burst.

The Buffalo Bills probably will be in the market for a running back, because Devin Singletary is set to become a free agent next month. The Bills have James Cook returning after a promising rookie season. He presumably could be the “1A” option in the Bills’ backfield next season. But adding a bigger back with power in the third or fourth rounds could be a consideration for the Bills.

Johnson rushed for 2,190 yards during is Texas career. As a senior in 2022, he gained 554 yards and averaged 5.96 yards a carry.

Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards, sixth in the country last season, and 6.12 yards a carry, along with 18 TDs. ESPN’s Mel Kiper rates Robinson as the eighth-best overall prospect in the draft, and he could go late in the first round.

A lot of draft analysts like the idea of Robinson to Buffalo. Early mock drafts from NFL.com, the Ringer and Pro Football Focus all project Robinson to the Bills at pick No. 27.

Given all the Bills’ needs, using a first-round pick on a running back would be a controversial decision. The best value at running back often is found on the second day or even the fourth or fifth rounds.

While the Robinson-to-Buffalo chatter is sure to linger for the next couple of months, adding Johnson later in the draft – or a big back like him – makes some sense.

Johnson hit 22.6 mph in offseason workouts in Austin, Texas, making him one of the Longhorns’ fastest players. He can run through tackles. He’s not a fumbler. He was a star quarterback in high school, so his hands and ball skills are excellent. Is he elusive enough? Is his lateral agility good enough to make people miss and gain yards on his own?

Those are questions that probably will decide whether Johnson creeps into the second day of the draft or lasts into the fourth round.

He’s sure to impress teams in interviews. He graduated with a business management degree and a 3.4 grade-point average. He was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, the academic Heisman. He was a good team player in the shadow of Robinson.

“Me and Bijan are brothers,” Johnson said. “There wasn’t any animosity toward him or anything like that. I think we made each other better and complemented each other.”

In the current era of mass transfers, it’s noteworthy Johnson resisted the temptation to leave for another college where he could be a starter.

“It definitely did cross my mind, if I could maximize my abilities somewhere else,” Johnson said. “That was something I meditated and prayed on. I decided to stay and stick it out with my teammates. It wasn’t really about me. It was moreso about the team and how I could help us win, put us on a pedestal.”

“We always stick a red star on the card on our board for guys who were the staff favorite at their school – for football makeup and character,” Nagy said of his Senior Bowl selection process. “He’s like one of the top kids in their program.”

Johnson suffered a broken bone in his hand during pass blocking drills Tuesday of Senior Bowl week and sat out the rest of the practices. He won’t need surgery.