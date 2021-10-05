Terry Pegula's net worth increases in annual Forbes' list of richest Americans

Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula is ranked at No. 188 on the Forbes 400, an annual list of the richest Americans.

Forbes' lists Pegula's net worth at $5.7 billion.

He has seen his place on the list rise annually, with his net worth listed at $4.1 billion in the Forbes 400 in 2016.

Pegula was No. 520 on the Forbes' list of richest people in the world last spring with a net worth of $5.4 billion.

Overall, Forbes said the 400 richest Americans enjoyed an increase of 40% to their collective fortune in the last year. The minimum net worth to make the list is $2.9 billion, up $800 million from last year. There are 44 new entrants on this year's list.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Pegula also moved into the top 20 among sports franchise owners in the Forbes 400, tied at No. 20 with Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers, and Ravens owner Stephen Bisciotti. The top sports owner listed is former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who owns the Los Angeles Clippers, and has a net worth of $96.5 billion.