Terry Pegula is joining a small group of NFL owners.

With the news Wednesday that Pegula will assume the title of president of the Buffalo Bills after the team “parted ways” with Ron Raccuia, Pegula becomes the sixth NFL owner to also carry that title.

The others are Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, John Mara of the New York Giants, Mark Wilf of the Minnesota Vikings, Art Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s worth noting that management structures across the NFL can look quite a bit different from team to team. For example, six teams – the Colts, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Browns, Cardinals and Chargers – do not have a named team president. Another team, the Green Bay Packers, has a team president – Clarence native Mark Murphy – but does not have a principal owner. The team is publicly owned.

Almost every principal owner in the NFL carries an additional title. In addition to president, Terry Pegula is also the Bills’ chief executive officer.

Kim Pegula previously was the Bills president and co-owner.