Terry Pegula and Ron Raccuia to represent Bills at NFL league meeting

PITTSFORD – Buffalo Bills co-owner Terry Pegula and Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia will represent the team at this week's NFL meeting.

NFL owners are scheduled to meet Tuesday in Minnesota, the first owners meeting since Bills co-owner and team president Kim Pegula was hospitalized for "unexpected health issues" in June.

After Wimbledon win, Jessica Pegula says mom Kim is 'doing a lot better now' Jessica Pegula told reporters at Wimbledon on Wednesday that her mother, Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, is "doing a lot better now."

A main focus of the meeting is expected to be a vote on the sale of the Denver Broncos to the Waltons, heirs to the Walmart fortune. Reports have indicated the proposed sale is for $4.65 billion, which would make it the most expensive deal for a sports franchise.

Each team gets one vote, and 24 of the 32 teams are needed to approve the sale.

Kim Pegula has been an active member in NFL ownership groups, serving on the Super Bowl Committee, Major Events Advisory Committee, Business Ventures Committee and the NFL Foundation Committee, among other roles.

The team last released a statement on June 28 that said: “Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

Terry Pegula made his first public training camp appearance July 30, and has since attended more practices at St. John Fisher, as well as the Return of the Blue & Red on Friday at Highmark Stadium. Pegula and Raccuia took in Sunday's practice with Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato. Pegula and Raccuia attended Monday's practice.