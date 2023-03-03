INDIANAPOLIS – Decision day is coming for the Buffalo Bills and Tremaine Edmunds.

With the start of the NFL’s new league year coming March 15, there are less than two weeks left before players like Edmunds on an expiring contract will become an unrestricted free agent.

While the Bills’ front office and coaching staff has been consistent since the 2022 season ended in the message that the team would like Edmunds back, there is no guarantee that will happen. At this point, it would be wise of him to at least see what his value is on the open market. In doing so, there is the possibility he gets an offer the Bills can’t (or won’t want to) match.

“We’re still working through with those guys,” General Manager Brandon Beane said here during the NFL scouting combine, speaking of both Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, the team’s top two pending unrestricted free agents. “We would love to have both those guys back. It’s a business, and we would have to make it work. You know, it’s got to work for them, and it’d have to work for us. So we’ll kind of just see where it goes here the next few weeks.”

Calijah Kancey, Pitt teammate of Bills' Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson, shines in combine 40-yard dash Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, the fastest recorded time for a defensive tackle since 2003 and likely clinching his status as a first-round draft pick next month.

In other words, the Bills should at least have a plan if Edmunds does indeed depart. Part of that plan could involve Terrel Bernard. The team’s third-round draft pick in 2022, Bernard had a miniscule role defensively as a rookie, playing just 110 defensive snaps, 10.5% of the team total. Bernard started just one game – a Week 9 loss to the Jets that Edmunds missed because of injury – and finished with 16 tackles for the season. He did not take a single defensive snap over the final six games in the regular season or either of Buffalo’s two postseason games. Because the Bills needed more depth up front along the defensive line, Bernard was a healthy inactive for the team’s final game of the season, the loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“Terrel got a little bit of time last year at different positions,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “I thought he did some good things. He was mostly used in a special teams capacity. We need Bernard to go into his second year and have a great offseason, because I think what you see sometimes in players who have played in Year 1 don’t always sustain that or grow off of that foundation that they’ve established.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

McDermott mentioned that most of Bernard’s time as a rookie was spent at outside linebacker, so moving into the middle and calling the defense would be a big adjustment, but not one the Bills think he’s incapable of making.

“He played middle in college, and so that’s on the table,” McDermott said. “He’s shown to this point that he is extremely smart and capable mentally to move from one position to the next.”

The Bills’ base defense includes just two linebackers and five defensive backs, so if Edmunds and Matt Milano were healthy, that meant very few opportunities for playing time for Bernard.

“Yeah, it was tough, but you’re sitting behind Tremaine and Matt,” he said at the end of the 2022 season. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have played a lot of football in the league, and a lot of guys who have played very, very well. I think it’s however you take it. For me, personally, I tried to learn as much as I could from those guys just by watching and talking to them every day. I’ll take that and keep pushing and see what happens.”

Iowa's Jack Campbell is a middle linebacker NFL scouts destined to love Iowa's Jack Campbell is viewed as a possible late second-day pick, which could put him in contention for the Buffalo Bills. The expectation is it will be hard for the Bills to retain linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

As a third-round pick, there is a sense of urgency for Bernard to play more on defense, starting with the 2023 season. That’s true even if Edmunds re-signs. Drafting a player that high only to use him on special teams would not be a good use of resources by Beane.

“Just being a competitor, I want to be out there,” Bernard said. “I want to do what I have to do. This offseason, I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure I’m in that role. I don’t want to speculate on what’s going to happen with Tremaine and his situation, but year one to year two, I feel like should be a big jump.

“In year one, you’re trying to get situated and figuring out your role, learning the defense and everything like that. Going into year two, I feel like I have a benchmark and a foundation laid and something I can build on, so I’m excited for that.”