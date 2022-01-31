Tee Martin to interview for Bills' vacant offensive coordinator job

The Buffalo Bills have a big hole to fill on head coach Sean McDermott's staff.

With former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll having departed to become head coach of the New York Giants, the Bills need a replacement as the offensive play caller.

On Monday, during his end-of-season news conference, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the Bills have requested an interview with wide receivers coach Tee Martin for the opening.

Martin just finished his first season with the Ravens. Previously, he served as the assistant head coach and wide receivers coach at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee. Before that, he worked in various roles at the University of Southern California, the last three of which were as the Trojans' offensive coordinator. Martin won a 1998 national championship with the Volunteers before being a fifth-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2000. He played three seasons in the NFL.

Martin is the first known candidate to interview with the Bills from outside the organization since Daboll took the Giants' job Friday.

"The rules are such that no matter what you have to interview from the outside anyway for a coordinator position," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said last week during his end-of-season news conference. "So we would follow all of those. We have a list of some guys."

