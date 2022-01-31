Tee Martin to interview for Bills' offensive coordinator job – plus, nine more candidates to consider

The Bills could have competition for Dorsey, as it’s been widely reported Daboll would like to add him to his staff with the Giants. Dorsey hasn’t called plays before in the NFL, but Allen’s recommendation alone is enough to make him the favorite.

Chad Hall. The Bills’ wide receivers coach has gotten big-time production out of his group over the last two seasons. He’s highly thought of in the locker room and has been with McDermott from the start, arriving as an offensive assistant in 2017-18 before taking over his current role in 2019. He’s also never called plays in the NFL.

Doug Pederson. If the Bills look outside the organization and want experience, Pederson offers plenty of that. He’s got a long history with McDermott, dating back to their time together on Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia in 2009-10. Pederson went on to be the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator under Reid before returning to Philadelphia as the Eagles’ head coach, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl championship. Pederson was out of football in 2021. He has interviewed for some of the vacant head-coaching jobs around the league in the past month, but if he falls short in that pursuit, working with a quarterback like Allen has obvious appeal.