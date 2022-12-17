Team that fired Frank Reich as coach ends up on losing end of Comeback Game II

The team that fired former Bills quarterback Frank Reich as its head coach was the victim Saturday in the largest comeback in NFL history.

The Minnesota Vikings rallied from a 33-0 deficit at halftime to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36, in overtime on Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal.

The previous record had stood since Jan. 3, 1993, when Reich and the Bills came back from 32 points down to beat the Houston Oilers, 41-38, in overtime of an AFC wild-card game in Orchard Park. The game is known in Bills' lore as "The Comeback Game."

Reich, who got the starting job when Jim Kelly hurt his knee against the same Oilers the week before, was soundly outplayed in the first half. Warren Moon, a future Hall of Famer, threw for four touchdowns as the Oilers surged to a 28-3 halftime lead. Houston added another score early in the third quarter for a 35-3 advantage.

The Bills scored 28 unanswered points in an astonishing third-quarter, as the game went from 35-3 to 35-31 in just 6:52.

With just 3:08 left in the fourth quarter, Reich threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Andre Reed, giving Buffalo its first lead of the game at 38-35. A 26-yard field goal from Al Del Greco forced the game into overtime.

Steve Christie's 32-yard field goal then won the game in overtime for Buffalo after an Oilers interception.

