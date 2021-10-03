 Skip to main content
Taron Johnson out for Bills against Texans; Harrison Phillips returns to lineup
Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) will miss Sunday's game against Houston.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills will have to make some major changes to their secondary against the Houston Texans.

Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is among the team's inactives Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Johnson was listed as questionable on the final injury report because of a groin injury. The Bills called cornerback Cam Lewis up from the practice squad Saturday, and he's active for the game.

Johnson joins starting safety Jordan Poyer on the sideline against Houston. Poyer was previously ruled out because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 3 against Washington. Guard Jon Feliciano (concussion) was also ruled out Friday.

The Bills are also making a change along the defensive line, with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips getting back into the lineup in place of Vernon Butler Jr. Phillips has been a healthy inactive the past two weeks. 

Running back Matt Breida is the Bills' other inactive player.

