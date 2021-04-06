Taron Johnson gets biggest Bills bump in NFL performance bonus system

“Good for him” no doubt will be the reaction of most Buffalo Bills fans upon learning that cornerback Taron Johnson got the biggest performance-based pay increase on the team this year.

Johnson, of course, made two of the biggest plays of the Bills’ season when he returned interceptions for touchdowns against Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Johnson received an extra $578,749 under the terms of the NFL collective bargaining agreement. That was the third highest pay boost in the NFL. Johnson made $750,000 last season, the third year of the four-year rookie contract he signed in 2018.

The performance-based pay totals are determined every spring. The system was created to reward players – typically younger players – who are outperforming their contracts. Players who see a high percentage of snaps and who also have lower salaries benefit the most.

