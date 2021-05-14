Taking a closer look at the Bills undrafted rookie prospects

Two intriguing, physical cornerbacks are among the young undrafted players signed by the Buffalo Bills after the NFL draft.

The Bills like their cornerbacks to play tough against the run. It’s a must.

Both Olaijah Griffin from Southern California and Nick McCloud from Notre Dame fit that bill. Both could be practice squad candidates if they can perform well enough this summer.

Here’s a closer look at the undrafted free-agent signees of the Bills, who took the field in Orchard Park for the first time on Friday at the team’s rookie minicamp:

Olaijah Griffin. He might be the Bills’ top undrafted signee. Pro Football Focus rated him the No. 4 UDFA signing in the league and had him rated as a fourth-round pick. Obviously, that was too high. Ourlads Scouting Services rated him as a sixth- or seventh-round prospect. PFF called him “a more explosive Levi Wallace.”

Griffin arguably is more raw coming out of college than Wallace was when he came out of Alabama in 2018. One reason Griffin went undrafted is he needs time in an NFL strength and conditioning program to build up his slight frame. The 5-foot-11 Griffin weighs 176.