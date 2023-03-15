Good hand usage and good lateral agility in tight spaces are two things that stand out about Connor McGovern’s play from last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 25-year-old McGovern was an under-the-radar addition by the Buffalo Bills to upgrade the interior of the offensive line, which widely was viewed as a priority.

McGovern agreed to terms to a three-year, $23 million deal, which averages $7.6 million a year. It’s not a huge contract by NFL standards but it clearly makes him the replacement for 35-year-old Rodger Saffold, who manned the left guard spot last season for the Bills and whose contract is up.

Saffold played on a one-year, $6.25 million salary last season. A $7.6 million average currently puts McGovern about 20th on the guard pay list in the NFL, although he may drop a bit by the time the free agency signings are done this spring.

“The best thing about his game is his use of hands,” said offensive line analyst Brandon Thorn, who runs the Trench Warfare newsletter. “Specifically, how active his hands are. He’s a skilled hand-fighter, and that gives him a decent chance at recovering and staying attached to blocks.”

McGovern had some good games down the stretch of the season against quality competition where that hand usage was evident.

The four-year pro from Penn State had solid games against Philadelphia defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in Week 16 and in playoff games against a good Tampa Bay front and against quality San Francisco defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

No analysts are calling McGovern elite for his position, like his former Dallas teammate Zack Martin.

But the contract the Bills gave out shows they view him as an ascending player, and his athleticism gives good reason to think he can be an upgrade over Saffold, who turns 35 in June. Saffold was a high-end NFL guard in his prime but his declining lateral agility caused issues for the Bills in pass protection last season.

McGovern now gets to work with Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer after playing for long-time NFL line coach Joe Philbin in Dallas the past three seasons.

“Buffalo has one of the best in the business with Kromer, so I think it’s fair to expect McGovern to be an adequate full-time starter for the first time,” Thorn told The Buffalo News.

McGovern started at Penn State on a line with current Bills guard Ryan Bates, who played tackle for the Nittany Lions.

Dallas drafted McGovern in the third round in 2019 after he made 35 starts in college. McGovern has outstanding size, at 6-foot-5⅜ and 318 pounds, and he has long arms for a guard, at 34⅛ inches. That’s good length for a tackle. He also posted good athletic scores at the NFL scouting combine.

But McGovern’s development in Dallas was stunted. He missed all of his rookie season with a torn pectoral muscle. Then Covid hit, and he missed an entire offseason of training due to the lockdown of NFL facilities in the 2020 offseason. He got on the field for eight starts in 2020 and six in 2021.

Last season was his first true shot as a full-time starter in Dallas, but he was dinged up for part of the year.

He suffered a high-ankle sprain seven snaps into the Cowboys’ season-opener against Tampa Bay. He missed only the next two games.

Then in his second game back in the lineup, he hyperextended his left elbow in warmups before the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. He played anyway, against Rams star Aaron Donald.

He missed 12 snaps in Week 8 against Chicago with a left ankle injury.

“I went up against someone with one arm and one leg,” McGovern told the Dallas Morning News in a story after the Week 8 game.

“The downside is that his power is marginal and allows defenders to drive him back and/or create easy stalemates,” Thorn said. “He’s underwhelming physically but is fairly skilled enough.”

Down the stretch of the season, McGovern got healthier and better.

And in high-profile games late in the year he held up well against power rushers.

Hargrave is one of the best in the league. He agreed on Wednesday to a $21 million a year deal with San Francisco, according to ESPN.

In Week 16, McGovern held up repeatedly against Hargrave’s bull rushes. In the third quarter, Hargrave can be seen getting good initial burst off the line but McGovern anchors down and allows for a completion over the middle to Tony Pollard. Then McGovern double-teams Hargrave but shows quickness to get a piece of linebacker Kyzir White in the backfield to allow a draw play to break up the middle.

Later, McGovern’s mobility allows him to chase Hargrave deep in the pocket and make room for a scramble by quarterback Dak Prescott.

In the playoff loss to the 49ers, McGovern went up against Kinlaw, a 315-pound 14th overall pick from 2020, for much of the game. McGovern effectively held off Kinlaw’s bull rushes.

McGovern is a young lineman with good size and athletic tools. If he keeps ascending like he did throughout the 2022 season, the Bills should be clearly better at left guard.