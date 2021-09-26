Takeaways are back for Bills' defense in stuffing Washington

Safety Micah Hyde already knows what the big critique will be when the Buffalo Bills defense looks at the film. Hyde intercepted quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the Bills’ 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team. Teammate Jordan Poyer also intercepted Heinicke. But Hyde was lamenting that neither ran it back all the way.
“I tried, man, I tried. I got my foot chipped, I went down. I saw the end zone. I was hoping it was gonna happen, but hey, gotta save some for next week,” Hyde said. “Between mine and Po’s (Poyer’s), we’re gonna hear some stuff. But we got some takeaways. Next time, we gotta finish them.”
Allen completed 32 of 43 pass attempts for 358 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score in the Buffalo Bills' 43-21 stomping of the Washington Football Team on Sunday.
The Bills forced three turnovers Sunday, while also neutralizing the Washington offense in other ways. Washington finished with 290 yards of offense, unable to keep up with the Bills and sustain drives. Washington was just 2 for 11 on third down.
“We wanted to make their offense one dimensional, and guys just stepped up to the challenge,” linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said.
Coach Sean McDermott warned earlier in the week of underestimating Heinicke, Washington's backup quarterback.
Here is a quarter-by-quarter look at the Buffalo Bills' 43-21 win against the Washington Foo…
The Bills' defense was coming off a shutout win in Miami, where they tallied six sacks on Dolphins quarterbacks. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei logged the lone sack of the day Sunday, forcing Heinicke out of bounds in the third quarter. The Bills defense took what they saw from limited film, with Heinicke making only his second NFL start.
“We saw on film that once he got out of the pocket, he can create some stuff,” Hyde said. “He’s a fast guy, he looks downfield, but once nothing’s there, he either comes down or goes to the run. So we knew that was gonna be a challenge for us. He got off a few times on us in the second half. He was able to convert some first downs.”
Heinicke was 14 for 21, throwing for 212 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. A would-be third interception by cornerback Taron Johnson was called back for three penalties on the Buffalo defense.
Support Local Journalism
The Bills capitalized on each takeaway they got, adding on two touchdowns and a field goal with the assists from the defense. Poyer’s pick was the first of the day, coming on second-and-6 on the Washington 39, with the Bills safety running it back 26 yards.
“We had a great pass rush, everybody was doing their job,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I baited him. We forced him to try to check the ball down and make a throw he didn’t want to make and I was able to make a play.”
Quarterback Josh Allen completed 20 of 25 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown on throws between the numbers of the field.
Even with the blowout win, Hyde was quick to note big plays the defense did allow. The most notable was Washington’s first touchdown of the day. Heinicke got a short pass into the hands of running back Antonio Gibson. Gibson eventually made it 73 yards to the end zone, by far the longest play of the day for either team.
Plays like that and missed chances for even more takeaways still nagged at Hyde. Edmunds was one example. He batted a pass in the fourth quarter that went straight back to Heinicke, who caught it for a two-yard loss. Edmunds didn’t think he’d been a part of a quarterback-to-quarterback play like that before.
“I think that may be my first one. It would have been better if I’d have gotten the interception,” Edmunds said. “Honestly, I was just playing ball. I got my hands up and was able to get my hands on the ball. He caught it. I just made a play. We had great coverage on the back end, guys doing their job to put me in position to make a play.”
Don't miss Jay Skurski's report card grading the Buffalo Bills on their 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium
When it came to coverage throughout the day, White shadowed Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin finished with four catches on seven targets, good for 62 yards.
“That’s Tre’Davious, man,” Hyde said. “He’s able to do that, he’s able to shadow a guy like that. I’ve got a lot of respect for 17 (McLaurin). I told you guys earlier in the week, he’s a playmaker. So, obviously having Tre’Davious on him was ideal for us and he's gonna go out there and play his game.”
White also had a hand in a takeaway himself, as he punched the ball out of the hands of former Bills tight end Logan Thomas. Matt Milano recovered the fumble. It came in the first quarter, but it also came after the continued emphasis on takeaways. The Bills tied for third in the NFL last season, with 26 takeaways in 16 games. Now, they're up to six in three games: three apiece in each of the two victories.
“The defense, the coaches do a great job, I thought the defensive game plan was really good and (defensive coordinator) Leslie (Frazier) and his staff and the players executed,” McDermott said. “That is something that we try and emphasize, and usually if you emphasize it, you will eventually get it. And so we got to continue to do that.”