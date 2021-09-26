Takeaways are back for Bills' defense in stuffing Washington

Plays like that and missed chances for even more takeaways still nagged at Hyde. Edmunds was one example. He batted a pass in the fourth quarter that went straight back to Heinicke, who caught it for a two-yard loss. Edmunds didn’t think he’d been a part of a quarterback-to-quarterback play like that before.

“I think that may be my first one. It would have been better if I’d have gotten the interception,” Edmunds said. “Honestly, I was just playing ball. I got my hands up and was able to get my hands on the ball. He caught it. I just made a play. We had great coverage on the back end, guys doing their job to put me in position to make a play.”

Report card: Passing game, defense earn easy 'A' grades in big Bills win over Washington Don't miss Jay Skurski's report card grading the Buffalo Bills on their 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium

When it came to coverage throughout the day, White shadowed Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin finished with four catches on seven targets, good for 62 yards.

“That’s Tre’Davious, man,” Hyde said. “He’s able to do that, he’s able to shadow a guy like that. I’ve got a lot of respect for 17 (McLaurin). I told you guys earlier in the week, he’s a playmaker. So, obviously having Tre’Davious on him was ideal for us and he's gonna go out there and play his game.”