Take Five: Stay healthy should be Bills’ only goal for season-finale

For the Bills, being without Allen for any extended time is at the top of scenarios they don’t even want to ponder.

It’s fair to say his absence would extinguish virtually all hope of postseason success. The Bills wouldn’t be where they are and aren’t going to get where they want to go without their MVP-worthy quarterback.

Still, this is football. Players miss plays and series and quarters and halves and even games.

If that happens with Allen, McDermott doesn’t get to wave a white flag. He must go with Barkley, and Barkley must be at least somewhat competent to keep the Bills competitive for however long Allen is out.

Playing all or most of this game would allow Barkley to establish at least some semblance of feel for game action, which is particularly important for a quarterback.

3. Take advantage of an ideal scouting opportunity.

It isn’t often that you host a potential wild-card playoff opponent the weekend before hosting that team again in the postseason, but that could be the case between the Bills and Dolphins even if it’s not likely.