Take Five: Bills should have more composed Josh Allen in this playoff game

2. Turn up the heat on Philip Rivers.

The Colts’ quarterback is a virtual statue in the pocket. The Bills know it and fully plan to unleash as much pressure as they can.

Through the front four winning its battles and a variety of pressure packages involving linemen, linebackers and defensive backs, the Bills should be able to consistently disrupt Rivers. At the least, they should be able to hurry him into incompletions and mistakes. At the most, they should be able to put him on the ground multiple times.

Rivers will use his 16 years of experience and savvy and quick release to try to stay ahead of the pass rush. But there’s every reason to believe the Bills will have their share of success forcing him to make the kind of mistakes that greatly impact the outcome of a game of this magnitude.

3. Don’t let Jonathan Taylor take over the game.

The Bills’ run defense has shown repeated vulnerability against talented running backs. Taylor has shown that he belongs in that category after a standout rookie season in which he rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns.

